Anti-Trans Skapegoating is a Distraction to the Problem of Gun Violence, and the Right Knows It

There have been over 100 mass shootings in America in 2023. 99 percent of these shootings have been perpetrated by white cis people. Last night, when 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, the usual “thoughts and prayers” discourse took a backseat to blatantly transphobic rhetoric by far right trolls who already had an ax to grind when it came to trans rights.

But the identity of the shooter is only important in the news cycle when the shooter is trans, or presumed trans. The minute conservatives found out about Audrey Hale’s transness, they started blaming HRT for the shooting. And they do this because it’s convenient.

the "trend" of trans shooters does not exist. think about who this narrative benefits: only the people who are already trying to kill trans people through legislation and other forms of violence already. — elly belle 🔮 (they/them) (@literElly) March 28, 2023

I was talking with my brother about what happened at #NashvilleCovenantSchool, and he asked what I thought about reports that the shooter was trans. I told him there are many identities we could focus on, particularly whiteness. It's convenient which ones aren't highlighted. — Raquel Willis (she/her) (@RaquelWillis_) March 28, 2023

The transphobes were literally salivating, dripping from the mouth over the words "trans shooter"… desperately begging for the culprit to be a trans woman to the point of falsely reporting it.



Their desperation for a trans woman to be violent tells you everything. — Lilah TheyPG 🌻💚 (@LilahRPGtt) March 28, 2023

Mass shootings are terrifyingly common in The States



There have been roughly 2840 shootings in the past 3 years



0.1% of the shooters were trans (1% of the population)



98% were cis men (49% of the population)



What should we really be worried about here? https://t.co/5SYoDrzAbo — Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short 🤖🧠 (@The_Ada_Rhodes) March 28, 2023

All these headlines about a trans shooter when almost every other mass shooting is committed by cisgender men.



There's a story about shootings and gender, but you're not writing it. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) March 28, 2023