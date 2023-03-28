Skapegoating

Anti-Trans Skapegoating is a Distraction to the Problem of Gun Violence, and the Right Knows It

By

There have been over 100 mass shootings in America in 2023. 99 percent of these shootings have been perpetrated by white cis people. Last night, when 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, the usual “thoughts and prayers” discourse took a backseat to blatantly transphobic rhetoric by far right trolls who already had an ax to grind when it came to trans rights.

RELATED

The Heroes of Club Q, Remembered

Let’s remember them as they truly were.

But the identity of the shooter is only important in the news cycle when the shooter is trans, or presumed trans. The minute conservatives found out about Audrey Hale’s transness, they started blaming HRT for the shooting. And they do this because it’s convenient.

