embarrassing

Canada Issues Warning To Queer Travelers Planning a Trip to the U.S.

By

Canada yesterday updated its travel advice for citizens. It’s now alerting LGBTQ+ travelers to be aware of discriminatory laws sweeping the U.S. and to check the situation in any state they plan to visit.

The updated guidance states “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws.”

It offers no further information beyond that.

Although lawmakers attempting to pass anti-queer laws in the U.S. is nothing new, 2023 has proved to be a bumper year for such legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is tracking around 500 such laws this year, of which 83 have passed. That’s twice as many as last year.

Most infamously, Florida last year passed its Parental Rights in Education law, more commonly referred to as ‘Don’t Say Gay’. It prohibits the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in schools. This year, it was expanded to all school years.

At least a couple of Pride festivals in Florida were canceled this summer after the state enacted a ban on drag shows in front of minors. Tennessee has also banned drag shows in front of minors, although a judge has temporarily put the legislation on hold.

Gender-affirming care has been banned for trans minors in several states, and Florida has also introduced restrictions for some trans adults.

Warnings against Florida travel

Earlier this year, LGBTQ+ rights organization HRC issued a travel advisory for anyone planning to visit Florida. It followed in the footsteps of Equality Florida, which had done the same a few weeks previously.

Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement in May, “Those who visit must join us in their vocal opposition to these dangerous policies. Those who pick another place to work, to go to school or to spend their vacation should make clear why they’re not heading to Florida.”

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference yesterday she supported the update.

“Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian, and of every single group of Canadians,” she said, reports CBS. “That’s what we’re doing now. That’s what we’re always going to do.”

The United States is the top travel destination for Canadians. The overall risk profile for the U.S. remains at green, indicating a normal security precautions requirement.

RELATED

Florida School Video on “Embracing Femininity” Helps Explain Why Educators Are Fleeing the State

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade Have Seen Zaya Flourish Since Leaving Florida
Tags: Canada
Read More in Breaking
The Trevor Project Removes CEO Amit Paley Amid Controversy and Staff Concerns
Ousted
The Trevor Project Removes CEO Amit Paley Amid Controversy and Staff Concerns
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Study Finds That Anti-Trans Republicans Love Trans Porn
Hypocrisy
Study Finds That Anti-Trans Republicans Love Trans Porn
BY Johnny Levanier
Dave Chappelle Moves from Transphobia to Homophobia in Lil Nas X Rant
Go Away
Dave Chappelle Moves from Transphobia to Homophobia in Lil Nas X Rant
BY Henry Giardina
This “Guardians of the Galaxy” Star Thanked His Lesbian Mom in the Sweetest Way
Allyship
This “Guardians of the Galaxy” Star Thanked His Lesbian Mom in the Sweetest Way
BY Johnny Levanier
Disney Apologizes After Interrupting Marriage Proposal
Oops They Did It Again
Disney Apologizes After Interrupting Marriage Proposal
BY Johnny Levanier
Trans Woman Falsely Blamed By Right Wing Trolls for Uvalde Shooting Speaks Out
Scapegoating
Trans Woman Falsely Blamed By Right Wing Trolls for Uvalde Shooting Speaks Out
BY Johnny Levanier
The Latest on INTO
Here’s what happened when a New Jersey drag queen story hour received a bomb threat
Come Together
Here’s what happened when a New Jersey drag queen story hour received a bomb threat
BY Johnny Levanier
The Philadelphia Pride Flag
101
The Philadelphia Pride Flag
BY Eloisa De Farias
I Never Thought I’d Say This, But Good for Eminem
Ok...
I Never Thought I’d Say This, But Good for Eminem
BY Henry Giardina
Beyoncé Will Become Honorary ‘Mayor Bey’ During Her Santa Clara Tour Stop
Mayor Bey
Beyoncé Will Become Honorary ‘Mayor Bey’ During Her Santa Clara Tour Stop
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Shakira Will Return to the VMAs Stage After 17 Years To Win An Iconic Award
Whenever, Wherever
Shakira Will Return to the VMAs Stage After 17 Years To Win An Iconic Award
BY Jude Cramer
‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Cast Is Coming and These Photos Prove It
The Big O
‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Cast Is Coming and These Photos Prove It
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX