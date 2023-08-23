liar, liar

George “Kitara Ravache” Santos Claims Democrats Are Trying to “Erase Women”

By

Former drag queen turned Republican fantasist George Santos has been well and truly ratioed on X (Twitter) yet again.

Santos, who is currently facing 13 federal charges, posted yesterday, “Democrats are actively trying to erase women, and I will not stand for it.”

Santos offered no context or evidence to his tweet. It has prompted four times as many comments as ‘likes’. We’re presuming it’s related to Democrats speaking up in support of trans rights. Right-wingers have tried to argue for some time that allowing trans women to use bathrooms that match their gender, or adopting gender-neutral language when appropriate, somehow “erases” women.

It’s sad, but not all that surprising that the first out-gay Republican elected to the U.S. House should be so quick to jump on the anti-trans bandwagon. However, in the replies to his tweet, many were quick to mock Santos for his anti-woke signaling.

Remember the time he used to strut around as drag queen Kitara Ravache back in Brazil around 15 years ago?

“Most people lie on their résumés”

When elected to Congress last November, Santos made history as the first out-gay Republican in the U.S. House. However, that honor was overshadowed when it emerged he’d fabricated the bulk of his résumé.

Santos is facing 13 federal charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including wire fraud and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance in May. His next hearing is due in September.

Last Friday, Santos appeared on Fox 5’s Good Day New York to defend himself. He claimed that insecurities led to him lying on his résumé, and that “most people lie on their résumés.”

“Yeah, but you lied about everything,” replied co-host Rosanna Scotto.

Watch the brutal interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, he was asked if he’d consider taking a plea deal from prosecutors.

“Look, right now? No. Right now, I’m fighting to prove my innocence, and I think that’s what everybody should do.”

Hmmmm. So that’s not a “never”.

This Hilarious Send-Up of George Santos Has Everyone Gagging
Tags: Drag George Santos Trans Rights
