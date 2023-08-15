Mary Trump Has the Perfect Mic Drop Comment Following Donald Trump’s New Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, announced yesterday a new round of fresh charges for Donald Trump. The former President’s gay niece, Mary Trump, had plenty to say about this, her uncle’s fourth indictment.

Donald Trump faces RICO charges. These violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The legislation was developed to target crime organizations such as the mafia.

Taking to X, Mary, a trained psychotherapist, said, “In fairness, he’s been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s — this one just includes people who aren’t actually members of his family.”

Her comment received over 40k likes at the time of writing.

Earlier, as news of the indictments began to filter through, Mary tweeted, “Hey, Dante–we’re going to need another circle.” This is a reference to the 14th Century poem, Dante’s Inferno, which describes the descent of Dante through the nine circles of hell.

“This feels different”

On Mary’s substack newsletter, which she sends out to subscribers, she elaborated, saying she welcomed the fact cameras would be allowed in the Georgia courtroom that oversees this case against her uncle.

“There will be nowhere for Donald Trump to hide,” Mary wrote in her substack newsletter. “He can claim all he wants that the arraignments and trials should be televised (in fact, his legal team has argued they want cameras in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom where the January 6th case will be held), but this is amongst certainly not the case. Even if it is, he will come to regret it.”

“It is very possible that it is the Georgia case that will now drive the timeline for the other cases,” she added. “But whatever happens, I think it’s likely that the plaintiffs—we, the American electorate—will be afforded more transparency, more openness, and more deliberate speed than in other venues.”

She went on to conclude, “For reasons I can’t yet fully articulate, this feels different from all of the indictments that have come before. This feels pivotal, this feels more real.”

Donald Trump, alongside 18 co-conspirators, was indicted on charges relating to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Those charged alongside Trump include former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ken Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, is also indicted.

Willis has given Trump and the other defendants until noon on August 25th to voluntarily surrender themselves. Willis hopes to schedule a single trial for all defendants in the next six months.

“A conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election”

Prosecutors brought 41 counts against Trump and his associates. Trump denies the 13 charges aimed specifically at him and says they are politically motivated.

The 98-page indictment begins by stating, “Defendant Donald John Trump lost the presidential election held on Nov. 3, 2020. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

There are many reasons why this might feel “different” for Mary Trump, compared to the other indictments against her uncle. Unlike previous indictments, even if he is elected president in 2024, Trump cannot issue a pardon.