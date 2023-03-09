“Real Housewives” Star Heather Dubrow is So Proud of Her Trans Son

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow introduced her transgender son to the world in an emotional tribute. “We love you so much and we are proud to be your parents,” Durbow wrote on Instagram.

The post shared with her 1.6 million followers marked March 4’s International Son’s Day. In the caption accompanying a beach photo with the name “Ace” written in the sand, Dubrow said, “We love you, our youngest son, Ace.”

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans,” she continued. “Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

Right away, Dubrow and her son Ace received a flood of support in the comments.

Lance Bass said that she was “acing the mom thing!”

Alexis Bellino, who was also on RHOC and has a trans son, wrote, “We love you Ace!!!!!!”

“You set such a great example of love and acceptance,” commented Real Housewives comedy podcast Bravo by Betches.

Dubrow’s husband and star of Botched, Dr Terry Dubrow, responded to all the kind messages, saying, “Thank you all for spreading the love.”

Bethenny Frankel, Dubrow’s friend and cast member of Real Housewives of New York, responded with an Instagram post of her own. She described their decades-long friendship and shared a story about reuniting with the Dubrows on a trip to Aspen, where she was introduced to Ace.

“When I first met Ace at the table, there was a noticeable joy & happiness in his essence-an extra dose of sweetness, which I communicated to Heather after the dinner,” wrote Frankel. “There was something extra happy about him. Upon reflection, I was sure it was that he is allowed to be who he actually is.

“Bryn (Frankel’s daughter) and Ace quickly became friends — texting, skiing and snowboarding; posting TikToks & going on Bryn’s Aspen dog tour.

“I’ve always said & believed: You can’t be who you’re not. You have to allow yourself to be free in being who you are. Life is so short and precious. Be who you want to be and be a good person in the process.”