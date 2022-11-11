Rest in Power

Beloved Queer “Batman: The Animated Series” Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66

By

It’s a something of an open secret that the WB show “Batman: The Animated Series” is one of the queerest kids shows of the 90s. Whether you watched for the sleek, minimalistic animation, the heartbreaking villain origin stories, or to catch a glimpse of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn hanging out in their underwear, chances are you loved this show at first sight. And voice actor Kevin Conroy, along with a powerhouse cast of voice talent (including Mark Hamill as Joker) was a huge part of that.

Today, after what WB describes as a “short battle” with cancer, Conroy passed away at the age of 66. He leaves behind his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and a host of fond memories from queer fans who loved what he brought to the iconic role.

This June, as part of DC’s Pride anthology “DC Pride 2022,” Conroy wrote a moving coming-out story in graphic form. “Finding Batman, illustrated by J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar, tells the painful story of the actor’s coming out.

It says a lot that the actor who many cite as their favorite interpreter of the Dark Knight brought his queerness to the role.

We’re just grateful we got to spend some time with Conroy during his short time on Earth.

Tags: Batman, Batman the Animated Series, Cancer, DC Comics, Finding Batman, Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, RIP, The Dark Knight, WB
