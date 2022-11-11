Beloved Queer “Batman: The Animated Series” Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66

It’s a something of an open secret that the WB show “Batman: The Animated Series” is one of the queerest kids shows of the 90s. Whether you watched for the sleek, minimalistic animation, the heartbreaking villain origin stories, or to catch a glimpse of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn hanging out in their underwear, chances are you loved this show at first sight. And voice actor Kevin Conroy, along with a powerhouse cast of voice talent (including Mark Hamill as Joker) was a huge part of that.

Today, after what WB describes as a “short battle” with cancer, Conroy passed away at the age of 66. He leaves behind his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and a host of fond memories from queer fans who loved what he brought to the iconic role.

Kevin Conroy has sadly passed away at the age of 66. 🖤😔 pic.twitter.com/g3p8R7oywg — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) November 11, 2022

Goodbye Kevin Conroy, you will always be my Batman. pic.twitter.com/iOY63lF2bU — AjepArt (@AjepArts) November 11, 2022

my favorite Kevin Conroy interview will always be the one from I Know That Voice. Seemed like such a chill guy that really loved what he did + a sweet story pic.twitter.com/ms737wKTTF — cosmonaut meg: simp sovereign (@megsfrompluto) November 11, 2022

This June, as part of DC’s Pride anthology “DC Pride 2022,” Conroy wrote a moving coming-out story in graphic form. “Finding Batman, illustrated by J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar, tells the painful story of the actor’s coming out.

this past June Kevin Conroy got to participate in DC’s Pride comic event, penning the autobiographical piece “Finding Batman” about his struggles as a gay man and actor before finding success on Batman the animated series, it’s deeply raw & personal & I highly recommend it pic.twitter.com/LtIc2sD4Sr — The Gorgeous Mrs. Gigan (@saintwalker98) November 11, 2022

In case some people don’t know, Kevin Conroy wrote a story called ‘Finding Batman’ for DC pride #1 and it’s truly one of the most heartbreakingly raw and beautiful stories I’ve ever read and you can truly see how much he loved being Batman 🥲 pic.twitter.com/4VGxdmKXDW — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) November 11, 2022

It says a lot that the actor who many cite as their favorite interpreter of the Dark Knight brought his queerness to the role.

and your favorite Batman was a Queer Icon https://t.co/4huOQrDS4t — Logan Cunningham (@glancingonhuman) November 11, 2022

Rest in Peace, Kevin Conroy. A true legend across more than just the comics community and a queer pioneer within superhero spaces. If you haven’t (or even if you have) you should read his story Finding Batman from this year’s DC Pride anthology. pic.twitter.com/UC167twRKM — Kieran (@KingImpulse) November 11, 2022

We’re just grateful we got to spend some time with Conroy during his short time on Earth.

Kevin Conroy… man… he had a hand in creating the most interesting and touching portrayal of Batman and knowing it came from a very personal place of queer pain and tragedy makes this all the more devastating to me personally — shan horan 🎷 🐛 (@shanhorandraws) November 11, 2022

I think about the recent DC Pride story, where Kevin Conroy explains how he drew on his experience as a closeted gay man to give his take on Batman his strength of voice, compassion and character And it makes me think about my own journey with my queer identity https://t.co/3xFeRF7L62 — Bernhard C M, the Krampus King (@TricornKing) November 11, 2022