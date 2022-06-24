The Hellscape

A Heartbroken, Pissed Off Queer Community Reckons with the Death of Roe v. Wade

By

Well, it happened. The thing we’ve been fearing and expecting for months. This morning, Roe v. Wade was officially overturned by the Supreme Court, rendering millions of Americans vulnerable to death, chronic illness, and poverty by way of unwanted pregnancy. 

Needless to say, nobody’s feeling good about this. Except, you know, the evil people who have been fighting for it since the 70s.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that people will die on the back of this decision.

While certain (blue) states will likely always protect abortion rights, those who can’t travel or access care are more or less trapped.

It all boils down to fear and hatred, plain and simple.

Everyone’s hurting right now.

Queer activists are already bracing themselves for the next attack on civil rights.

As usual, this decision will overwhelmingly harm the most disenfranchised members of our population.

And for everyone trying to say this is somehow Obama’s fault for not codifying Roe in 2016, please stop talking. 

Maybe it’s time to set fire to the whole system.

That said, there are plenty of ways we can still fight, exhausted as we are:

Make some noise, and take care of yourselves today.

