Oh No, Katy Perry is a Republican

It’s Election Day, and the worst has already come to pass: one Katy “Teenage Dream” Perry has voted for one Rick “aggressive targeted ad campaign” Caruso, and the gays are panicking.

katy perry posted herself voting for a republican today and her stans are scrambling pic.twitter.com/i7c0GWMEqD — matt (@mattxiv) November 8, 2022

Honestly, it never exactly comes as a shock when a prominent public figure votes for a Republican, and Perry is hardly the first. Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow publically endorsed Caruso, along with uber-Christian Chris Pratt and Kim Kardashian. So let’s just say Katy isn’t in great company here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Even more concerning is the fact that neither Perry nor Kim Kardashian actually live in LA proper:

Another Caruso voter who doesn’t live in Los Angeles. Kim K endorsed him as if he’d be her mayor & fix homelessness although as a wealthy developer he’s caused his share of homelessness via eminent domain. Kim lives in Calabasas. Katy also left Los Angeles for Montecito. pic.twitter.com/SXDc2g3IK6 — KD (@Fly_Sistah) November 8, 2022

Now I know what you’re thinking: isn’t Rick Caruso a Democrat? Well, technically. But in terms of what he actually stands for, he’s about as Republican as they come. Caruso is a billionaire, which means that these celebrity endorsements are actually just coming from people in Caruso’s same tax bracket. And in terms of the talk about Caruso “cleaning up the city,” that’s basically a dogwhistle for “I don’t want to see homeless people on the street.” It’s not the same as actually doing something to provide resources for LA’s unhoused population, of course.

I love all the horrible LA celebrities (Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, etc.) making pro-Caruso posts that are like The City Is Falling Apart and all they mean is that they have to occasionally see unhoused people from their limos, that’s it — Joseph Fink, 👻🎃healthcare is a human right🎃👻 (@PlanetofFinks) November 8, 2022

There you have it.

As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others. — Travon (@Travon) November 8, 2022

The people have spoken:

Fuck Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/pCNPwF6kRf — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 7, 2022

Enough said!

i don’t wanna see katy perry, kim, gwyneth paltrow and every other celebrity who voted for that candidate crying online about reproductive rights and lgbt rights being taken away when they broadcasted to the world that they’re voting for a candidate against those rights — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Glitchy (@lesbeyonsay) November 8, 2022

NEVER forget!

always gonna remember over a decade ago when ppl asked Katy Perry what influenced her fashion and she said she “copied the tr***ies on Tumblr” 😭💙💀 https://t.co/c6uPa0P4Ih — Chase 💙 (@starfader) November 8, 2022