Gross

Oh No, Katy Perry is a Republican

By

It’s Election Day, and the worst has already come to pass: one Katy “Teenage Dream” Perry has voted for one Rick “aggressive targeted ad campaign” Caruso, and the gays are panicking.

Honestly, it never exactly comes as a shock when a prominent public figure votes for a Republican, and Perry is hardly the first. Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow publically endorsed Caruso, along with uber-Christian Chris Pratt and Kim Kardashian. So let’s just say Katy isn’t in great company here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Even more concerning is the fact that neither Perry nor Kim Kardashian actually live in LA proper:

Now I know what you’re thinking: isn’t Rick Caruso a Democrat? Well, technically. But in terms of what he actually stands for, he’s about as Republican as they come. Caruso is a billionaire, which means that these celebrity endorsements are actually just coming from people in Caruso’s same tax bracket. And in terms of the talk about Caruso “cleaning up the city,” that’s basically a dogwhistle for “I don’t want to see homeless people on the street.” It’s not the same as actually doing something to provide resources for LA’s unhoused population, of course.

There you have it.

The people have spoken:

Enough said!

NEVER forget!

Tags: election day, fake democrats, Gwyneth Paltrow, Homelessness, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, LA, Republicans, Rick Caruso, Twitter, Voting
Read More
Dyllón Burnside, George Takei, and More Join “Ban the Reproductive Binary” Campaign
Reproductive Justice
Dyllón Burnside, George Takei, and More Join “Ban the Reproductive Binary” Campaign
BY Joshua S. Mackey
<I>The Whale</I>, A24’s Most Talked About Film This Year, Releases Its First Trailer
Controversial Cinema
The Whale, A24’s Most Talked About Film This Year, Releases Its First Trailer
BY Joshua S. Mackey
<i>My Policeman</i> Doesn’t Do Justice to the Real Queer Love Story Behind It
Out of the Celluloid Closet
My Policeman Doesn’t Do Justice to the Real Queer Love Story Behind It
BY Juan Barquin
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX