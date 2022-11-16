Bye Felicia

Elon Musk Might Be Quitting Twitter: Here’s What We Know

By

Since Elon Musk took over the bird app some weeks ago (or was it years?) it’s been a truly wild ride. Well fasten your seatbelts, because it’s about to get even wilder. Today, a few reports have surfaced indicated that Musk might be looking for an active replacement.

Now I know what you’re thinking: it’s just a tweet. But tweets don’t come out of nowhere! Okay, sometimes (a lot of the time) they do, but this statement comes from the big cheese himself.

According to Reuters, Musk said he “expect[s] to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.” The remarks were made during Musk’s testimony at a Delaware court, this morning, where he hoped to explain that he totally deserved to make $56 billion as Tesla’s CEO.

A party on Elon Musk’s grave? Don’t mind if I do!

LET’S GOOOOO

This is really (probably) happening y’all:

It’s a great day to be alive…kind of?

Tags: Delaware Court, Elon Musk, Elon Musk leaving Twitter, replacement, Tesla, Twitter CEO
Read More
Groundbreaking Trans Film <i>Joyland</i> Banned in Pakistan
Censorship
Groundbreaking Trans Film Joyland Banned in Pakistan
BY Henry Giardina
The Stars of “Avocado Toast: The Series” Dish on Cults, Wellness, and Saying Farewell
I Want My Gay TV
The Stars of “Avocado Toast: The Series” Dish on Cults, Wellness, and Saying Farewell
BY Henry Giardina
Let <I>The Sims</I> Spark Your Creativity With Their Queer AF “Pass the Spark” Video
Sim-sational
Let The Sims Spark Your Creativity With Their Queer AF “Pass the Spark” Video
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX