Elon Musk Might Be Quitting Twitter: Here’s What We Know

Since Elon Musk took over the bird app some weeks ago (or was it years?) it’s been a truly wild ride. Well fasten your seatbelts, because it’s about to get even wilder. Today, a few reports have surfaced indicated that Musk might be looking for an active replacement.

Now I know what you’re thinking: it’s just a tweet. But tweets don’t come out of nowhere! Okay, sometimes (a lot of the time) they do, but this statement comes from the big cheese himself.

According to Reuters, Musk said he “expect[s] to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.” The remarks were made during Musk’s testimony at a Delaware court, this morning, where he hoped to explain that he totally deserved to make $56 billion as Tesla’s CEO.

