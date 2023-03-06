Anti-Trans Conservatives are Mad Over “Woke” Packing Tape

It’s not difficult to get anti-trans “activists” mad these days. All you have to do is literally exist on the Internet (or in some cases, IRL) and you’ll find yourself at the center of a horrifying sh*tstorm.

To prove this point, somehow Amazon has now come under fire for using packing tape with an image of the Progress flag to package goods.

Stop exaggerating, trans issues aren’t that big of a deal



Nobody is forcing anything on you or your family



It’s not like we are openly shipping trans flags to your doorstep pic.twitter.com/K26nJ3HN8q — E (@ElijahSchaffer) March 5, 2023

Now obviously there are a few things of note here: the first is that no one is forcing you to support Amazon.com. In fact, Bezos doesn’t need your support, random packing tape man! He’s doing fine. The other is that if you’re upset over the way your mail is packaged, it’s maybe time to get some bigger priorities. The world is on fire, people.

Oh yeah, Pride flags being put on your Amazon package tape is totally comparable to bigoted politicians, pundits, and their followers calling trans people groomers at every turn, harassing, and even murdering them. https://t.co/8WJs9M4YJF — Kimberly Amy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@comicsAmy) March 6, 2023

OH NO NOT THE FLAGS 😱 https://t.co/cEg5nuWR4k — Naomi 🏳️‍⚧️🌐🏗️ (@Naozymandias) March 6, 2023

The flags can’t hurt you…unless you’re an idiot.

Honestly, great question.

Why are you triggered by duck tape 😭 https://t.co/PtIyrIzmTe — Ancommie🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@Ancommiey) March 6, 2023

It’s just tape dude.

transphobes: omg stop being so sensitive



also transphobes: *gets salty over some tape* https://t.co/wzRaNTRszF — alex 🏳️‍⚧️ || RWBY V9 SPOILERS (@cresentdolts) March 6, 2023

Bro it’s just tape https://t.co/DnW3SuMr9S — KML Geist (@EmptyAnnex) March 6, 2023

The fact people think that this is how it works. It's just sad more then anything.



It's just tape. It isn't a big deal. https://t.co/3X69r62qMa pic.twitter.com/1a47bPsbpO — Jess Kate 🏳️‍⚧️ (@QueenStodge) March 6, 2023

Brb, getting transed by some tape real quick.