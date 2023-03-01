Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Progress Flag

Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community can mean many things. Your identity and sexuality might differ from other community members, but one thing unites all: pride. For many years members of the LGBTQ+ community have faced oppression and acts of hatred. Within this community there are also further marginalized people such as people of color (POC), transgender individuals, and many others. The progress flag is a way to demonstrate that the LGBTQ+ community is not only diverse, but also proposes a fight for the idea of inclusion within the community.

The progress flag today

The current progress flag was designed by Graphic designer Daniel Quasar in 2018. The flag builds upon the iconic rainbow pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This flag adds on a chevron with five new colors to symbolize progression. The intention of the flag was to show support for the LGBTQ+ community members that historically have been excluded and who have faced maltreatment and at times even persecution. The flag has gained popularity in recent years as many have switched out their traditional rainbow pride flags for the new and more inclusive progress flag.

So what does this flag represent? In a world, it represents the unification of LGBTQ+ community. Below is a breakdown of what the colors and symbols of this flag represent.

Chevron:

Light Blue, Pink, and White: Transgender and non-binary individuals.

Black and Brown: Marginalized POC who are a part of the community. The black stripe also represents those who live with AIDS and are stigmatized and community members that passed away due to AIDS.

Stripes:

Red: Life.

Orange: Healing.

Yellow: Sunlight.

Green: Nature.

Blue: Harmony.

Violet: Spirit.

Alternative versions of the Progress flag

Previous progress flag:

The first progress flag was designed in 2017, Philadelphia City Hall in the United States. This flag added black and brown stripes to bring light to the discrimination of POC within the community. A year later Seattle added pink, light blue, and white to represent transgender individuals. Many found that adding the colors as stripes to the flag reduced the overall message of the original flag hence the colors being put into a chevron pattern in later designs.

Redesigned progress flag

Just recently in 2021 designer Valentino Vecchietti incorporated an intersex pride flag into the chevron. This new flag is now known as the intersex progress flag and has since gained popularity.

Controversy surrounding the progress

Although many love to wave the progress flag this feeling is not mutual throughout the entire LGBTQ+ community. A comment section on Twitter regarding the intersex progress flag explains this controversy. Some individuals expressed that the original rainbow pride flag was inclusive enough and never excluded any marginalized members to begin with. These individuals don’t believe the addition of the chevron and other colors was necessary as they think the original flag already sent out these messages.

The progress flag highlights voices that are often not heard enough. POC and transgender individuals who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community have been oppressed not only because of their sexuality, but also because of their race and identity. This is why support and visibility for these individuals should be a critical matter that members of the LGBTQ+ community should fight for.

Closing thoughts

The bottom line is representation matters. Flags are a necessary tool when it comes to representing a community, identity, or sexuality. Putting up a progress flag or wearing it on a t-shirt shows appreciation and pride for the community. This is not only important for community members who want to feel unified, but also for visibility purposes. The colors and symbols on a flag show the world what it means to be a part of that community and give everyone a chance to show their pride.

