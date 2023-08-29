Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Olsen Win Big at This Year’s Streamy Awards

Gays on the internet just do it better, and the 13th Streamy Awards, which aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday (August 27), reminded the world.

The annual ceremony was created to recognize the biggest and brightest in online video creation, production, writing, and direction. Fittingly, the LGBTQ+ community was well represented amongst this year’s nominees, including Dylan Mulvaney, who won Breakout Creator.

After skyrocketing to viral fame with her TikTok series “365 Days of Girlhood,” the 26-year-old creator used her acceptance speech to call out transphobia and ask for support from queer allies. “My life has been changed for the better,” she told the audience. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it, and I know that even our allies are feeling it.”

She even made some damn points when it comes to the power that content creators wield with the size of their platforms.

“I think the trans community and the creator community actually have something in common, and that’s that people often underestimate us,” Mulvaney explained. “But I know that we can stay optimistic just about the future of transness in general, because if we can influence people to buy $22 Erewhon smoothies, we can also do this.”

The LGBTQ+ community slayed throughout the rest of the ceremony, too.

Chris Olsen, who presented the Best Comedy Award alongside Mulvaney (one of his TikTok besties), took home Best Short Form for his collection of Harry Styles, coffee, and Meghan Trainor-adjacent content. “Nothing good in my life would be happening if I hadn’t gone to rehab when I was 19 and got sober,” he told the crowd. “So take care of yourselves!”

And of course, LGBTQ+ YouTuber (and character actor extraordinaire) Brandon Rogers snagged the award for Best Scripted Series for his show BRYCE. He also honored the creator of the show he stars in, Helluva Boss, which won Best Animated.

As far as other LGBTQ+ icons go, the gorgeous Shea Couleé, Tana Mongeau, and Gay News‘ Josh Helfgott were also in attendance. Couleé even apologized to Meghan Trainor for spreading a rumor that the “Made You Look” singer ate one of the queens’ sandwiches during her Drag Race appearance. Oh, to be chronically online!

If you missed the big show, you can catch all the gayest (and straightest) moments on YouTube.