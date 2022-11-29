TERF Tales

Helena Bonham Carter Defends J.K. Rowling, Joins TERF Ranks

By

Helena Bonham Carter thinks there’s a lot of “envy” at play in regards to J.K. Rowling’s “cancellation.” There’s just one problem: Rowling hasn’t actually been canceled (she’s still making plenty of money) and no one calling out the TERF writer is envious of her success. Mostly, we just want to be left alone.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bonham Carter not only defended Rowling, she went out on a limb for her Sweeney Todd co-star Johnny Depp, implying that his ex Amber Heard fabricated her abuse allegations in order to be the “poster girl” for the #MeToo movement.

Related: On Loving Amber Heard

Obviously, people aren’t having it.

Though some of us are less than shocked.

This comes on the heels of a Guardian profile of noted TERF and “Americanah” writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in which she doubles down on her anti-trans opinions.

All in all, it’s a great day for TERFs online, and a horrible day for everyone else.

Tags: Amber Heard, Anti-Trans, British TERFs, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Harry Potter, Helena Bonham Carter, JK Rowling, Johnny Depp, TERF
Read More
<I>Feel Good</I> Star Mae Martin Set to Make Their Hourlong Netflix Stand-Up Debut
Queering Comedy
Feel Good Star Mae Martin Set to Make Their Hourlong Netflix Stand-Up Debut
BY Joshua S. Mackey
This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support
It's Giving
This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support
BY Henry Giardina
Singer Omar Apollo Responds to Queerbaiting Claims With the Queerest Tweet Possible
Queer as can be
Singer Omar Apollo Responds to Queerbaiting Claims With the Queerest Tweet Possible
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX