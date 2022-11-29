Helena Bonham Carter Defends J.K. Rowling, Joins TERF Ranks

Helena Bonham Carter thinks there’s a lot of “envy” at play in regards to J.K. Rowling’s “cancellation.” There’s just one problem: Rowling hasn’t actually been canceled (she’s still making plenty of money) and no one calling out the TERF writer is envious of her success. Mostly, we just want to be left alone.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bonham Carter not only defended Rowling, she went out on a limb for her Sweeney Todd co-star Johnny Depp, implying that his ex Amber Heard fabricated her abuse allegations in order to be the “poster girl” for the #MeToo movement.

Helena Bonham Carter defends J.K. Rowling: “If she hadn’t been the most phenomenal success, the reaction wouldn’t be so great. I think there’s a lot of envy unfortunately and the need to tear people down that motors a lot of this cancelling.” https://t.co/s5h8fvITTk — Variety (@Variety) November 28, 2022

Helen Bonham Carter thinks women jump on a bandwagon of #metoo because it’s the trend and Amber Heard wanted “to be the poster girl for it”. I think this is victim blaming rhetoric. No woman wants to be vilified, humiliated & dragged through two courts.https://t.co/8Kh0JxMXpd — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) November 28, 2022

Obviously, people aren’t having it.

The fact that Helena Bonham Carter is ALSO defending JKR should tell you all you need to know about her defense of Depp. That Depp defenders, as a whole, don’t seem to have an issue with her JKR defense should tell you everything you need to know about THEM, too. 🙃🙃🙃 — Denarii Grace (she/they), Non-binary Icon 🥴 (@writersdelite) November 27, 2022

Someone please let Helena Bonham Carter know that being abused and having trauma does not give anyone the right to harm or bully others which is what JK Rowling does to trans people when she spews transphobia on her ginormous platform effectively making us targets of violence. — Kitty 🏳️‍🌈♿ (@district12kitty) November 29, 2022

“She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.” – Helena Bonham Carter about JKR. Thing is, Helena, transphobia isn’t just an “opinion”. And JKR was abused by a straight cis man, not by a trans person. — mx contchy (@mxcontchy) November 29, 2022

This quote by Helena Bonham Carter really pisses me off. She doesn’t get it. Rowling is spewing hate and bigotry. And I suffered abuse and loads of trauma. I don’t fucking go after trans people and hate their existence. pic.twitter.com/160TUeGDwR — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) November 28, 2022

Though some of us are less than shocked.

condolences to helena bonham carter fans who never had the personal experience of realizing your wacky, interesting aunt was actually a political reactionary — lucky devil (@SatansJacuzzi) November 29, 2022

Yes, I too am shocked to find out that Helena Bonham Carter (member of a long dynasty of merchant bankers and British politicians including her great-grandfather H. H. Asquith, and close personal friend of David Cameron) has bad opinions! — matt (@therockisdead_) November 29, 2022

This comes on the heels of a Guardian profile of noted TERF and “Americanah” writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in which she doubles down on her anti-trans opinions.

Wild how this jumble of words now indicates that the speaker hates a specific group of marginalized people pic.twitter.com/t8JC9TrEFi — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 28, 2022

Chimamanda Adichie comes online every few months to be transphobic bc that’s the only question journalists ask her Nobody cares what else she has to say she’s outdated. Given her anxiety about losing relevance, she bashes Trans women bc negative press is better than no press — #kumepreko (@obaa_boni) November 29, 2022

the way Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is determined to be a transphobic monster continus to baffle me. https://t.co/3c7lQQo0xW pic.twitter.com/ioi7T1fo5Q — jzl thee doll (@jxzzhndz_) November 28, 2022

All in all, it’s a great day for TERFs online, and a horrible day for everyone else.