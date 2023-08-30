I Never Thought I’d Say This, But Good for Eminem

Far be it from me to heap praise onto a mediocre white man, but it has to be said: Eminem is doing the right thing.

After the rapper requested that BMI terminate their agreement to license his music due to a viral Vivek Ramaswamy clip, people are realizing something shocking: Eminem isn’t on the side of evil after all.

But let’s not give him too much credit: standing up to an anti-trans politician should really be the bare minimum of political engagement. And it’s not like Eminem has had a spotless track record: sure, he appears to be Democrat-leaning in his allegiances, but he’s also (famously) been called out several times for using homophobic slurs in his songs, along with anti-Black language and general sexism. In general, it’s a bit hard to parse what Eminem believes: he came under fire years ago for lyrics that seemed to support alleged abuser Chris Brown. That said, that was years ago, and just last year he took a knee at the Super Bowl in apparent support of Colin Kaepernick. So you know, he’s done sh*tty things, and he’s done decent things.

But one thing he’s not about to do is let Republicans use his music. As shady as Eminem’s political history is, it’s good to see an artist with a huge name stand against someone like Ramaswamy. For this one time, and possibly this one time only, we’ll give to Marshall: he did right.

One thing about M&M is he don’t play about republicans using his songs ☠️ I’ll give him that https://t.co/GqX70cTNs8 pic.twitter.com/Lb1gLUROzT — 🩸❤️ (@DojaXtina) August 29, 2023

Eminem has made his hatred of republicans clear since the Bush era. Shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point. https://t.co/awn8HC3EJA — Hayley (@addict_reality) August 28, 2023

💀This man CANNOT stand the idea of just being near a republican politician he’s so real this is why i love him. https://t.co/00jVoWxREA — chOppie (@sofiaa__301) August 28, 2023

Damn the comments are pro- Eminem for once https://t.co/kLLNSzOPf1 — Kat (@ghettogospell_) August 28, 2023

Pretty funny how many conservatives like Eminem's music despite the fact that he's shit on Republicans in his raps. https://t.co/RgoePYJMZH — 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕘𝔹𝕋: 𝔹𝕃𝕄 ✊🏿 (@B_Rabbit843) August 29, 2023

it’s always hilarious that Eminem’s music attracts these types of people when he’s been so aggressively anti-them for YEARS lol https://t.co/oHXHsmasg4 — j. (@thereal_jwoww) August 28, 2023

I think you could write a whole paper about conservatives repeatedly co-opting music with a liberal perspective made by liberal artists



It’s not just an absence of media literacy; it’s a microcosm of their tendency to presume their inherent expertise on all things



1/ https://t.co/NWrSFmsFHK — miss gender! (@girldrawsghosts) August 29, 2023

ok he ate this one lil thing https://t.co/BrLyz27J7I — teju! ✿ (@green_durag) August 28, 2023

The best part of all this? The Republican response, naturally.