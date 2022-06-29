Nutter Butter Gets Sent to Horny Jail for X-Rated Tweet

As Pride month winds down, brands are going all out with zany stunts to appeal to queer audiences. The latest comes in the form of a tweet from peanut butter snack brand Nutter Butter, who decided to get horny on main by implying they’d like an entirely different kind of nut.

N is for the way you nut at me — Nutter Butter (@NutterButter) June 27, 2022

The viral tweet read: “N is for the way you nut at me.” The words are a reference to the Nat King Cole 1964 song “L-O-V-E,” specifically the lyrics “L is for the way you look at me.” In these modern times, you’ve got to bring more to the table than a look.

Followers were quick to catch on the innuendo, to which Nutter Butter responded, “wait what are you guys freaking out about i was just singing.”

wait what are you guys freaking out about i was just singing — Nutter Butter (@NutterButter) June 27, 2022

The brand soon followed up with a “nuts app apology”—saying sorry only for the outdated reference.

my nuts app apology pic.twitter.com/tKiK0ekSQq — Nutter Butter (@NutterButter) June 28, 2022

Several brands took the opportunity to join in on the naughty fun. Slim Jim responded to the request for nut by showing off its meat.

Trident Gum added its own lyrics to the mix.

G is for the only gum i seeeeeeee — trident gum (@tridentgum) June 27, 2022

And Barnes & Noble attempted to class things up with an appeal to the dictionary.

Perhaps you have misplaced your dictionary? We have a wonderful assortment. — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) June 27, 2022

This raunchy tweet comes only a few weeks after Postmates unveiled a “bottom-friendly menu.” More and more, it’s looking like rainbow capitalism is entering its thot era. But once Pride month has run its course, it’s straight to horny jail for Nutter Butter.