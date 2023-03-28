A TERF Literally Fingered a Corpse to “Prove” a Transphobic Point About Genitals

What’s going on in today’s three-ring circus of gay Internet bullsh*t? Pussy phrenology. You heard me: don’t act like you didn’t.

Nah I take it back, pussy phrenology has to be at least top 3 most unhinged thing I have ever seen on this site, top 5 isn't high enough. https://t.co/wYYbNPOZHK — Kuma (@KingNerdKuma) March 26, 2023

Now you’re probably asking yourself, “what on earth is p*ssy phrenology” and “who the hell is the p*ssy phrenology lady?” I’m going to try to answer those heady questions as best I can.

First of all, her name is Jessica Pin, and she’s a TERF, and she’s convinced that there is a difference between trans labias and cis labias (there isn’t) and that this is an important difference that people need to know about. She started by lecturing adult actress Electra Rayne about her own vuvular makeup, and things got more unhinged from there.

She’s saying that she just wants women to feel like their vaginas aren’t “weird” or “gross,” which would be a wonderful aim, if it didn’t come at the expense of trans women and their personhood.

Hello fellow #scicomm people. I would like to sound the alarm about this person that many of you follow. She is a TERF. This thread below is unhinged TERF shit. She is doing — as someone in the comments says — pussy phrenology.



If this is your friend, hold her accountable. https://t.co/2I6oaOGl6A — Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) March 26, 2023

The drama began when Pin encountered a video created to show vulva diversity: as in, the reality that every vulva, trans and cis, is unique in its own way. But Pin saw some trans neo-vaginas on there and got pissed. Because they looked, as she explains, “mutilated.”

What she’s doing, as one user explained, is trying to apply the racist 19th-century non-science of phrenology—literally measuring skull bumps and sh*t to determine “character”—to vaginas. And why? Because she’s a TERF, that’s why. Nevermind the fact that she’s had vaginoplasty herself.

finding out the pussy phrenology woman had labiaplasty young bc she was shamed for having prominent labia makes this so much sadder. you were made to feel embarrassed due to a narrow view of what genitalia is ‘acceptable’ and ‘feminine’ and have… decided to do the same thing lol — kb (@uncooljerk) March 27, 2023

That’s not all: Pin has a history of attacking Black OBGYNs on TikTok. It seems that Pin, Head P*ssy Theorist of America, simply won’t rest until the Internet is cleansed of what she sees as p*ssy disinformation. Brave!

This pussy phrenology lady does NOT understand much of anything about anything pic.twitter.com/AnquFALk7i — Jenn Dize 👩🏻‍💻 Courage News (@jennelizabethj) March 27, 2023

Now a completely different artist is being dragged into it: Pin used casts from sculptor Lydia Reeves in order to make her point, and Reeves, for her part, wants nothing to do with Pin’s TERF theories.

Instagram post from the artist whose work is being used to do “pussy phrenology” (also apparently these casts aren’t from “The Great Wall of Vulva”, but from a similar work). I barely know how to Instagram, so if there’s a way to link this I’m sorry, please post in the replies! pic.twitter.com/j7wpfWOp1l — Emily J (@EmExAstris) March 27, 2023

Pin denies that she’s a TERF, yet wants to make it easy for people to know “when they’re in bed with a trans.” Sounds totally normal and not at all terrifyingly violent.

The Pussy Phrenology lady Got Worse!



A threat that she must know damn well could lead to more violence against trans women. This could also hurt Cis women.



Like lady please just stop. pic.twitter.com/yl71jnxKRq — Chrystal Williams 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (Taylor’s Version) (@ChrystalWRox) March 27, 2023

The thing is, when you don’t believe that trans people are real, you’ll go to desperate lengths to prove your thesis.

Hey remember when the pussy phrenology lady said she didn't hate trans people she was just concerned about vulva accuracy?



Well it should be no surprise she was lying. pic.twitter.com/9vuHSaXSSM — Themperor Kennedy🐸🏳️‍🌈 (@kennedytcooper) March 27, 2023

And those lengths may just take you all the way to your local graveyard.

Because how did the p*ssy phrenology lady come to find these “inherent” differences in vulvas? Well…by, in the words of one incredibly astute user, “fingerblasting a corpse.”

VAGINA PHRENOLOGY LADY FINGERBLASTED A CORPSE?????? — Jock (Strap) (@fubroshi) March 28, 2023

There you have it: Pin, according to her own tweet, fingered a cadaver “when no one was looking.” That’s just how deep her commitment to science goes.

THIS CANNOT BE LEGAL THERES NO WAY pic.twitter.com/a3XjUeKY6R — Jock (Strap) (@fubroshi) March 28, 2023

The pussy phrenology lady apparently fingered not one but TWO cadavers while looking for the g-spot? This truly is a hellsite. pic.twitter.com/3T59VKNyXg — Bothered Boy🏴🚩Dissociation Arc (@BotheredBoy) March 27, 2023

Ladies and gentleman, it is 11am and I am going to bed.