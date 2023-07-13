Boooo

Kansas Judge Enforces Misgendering on Driver’s Licenses

By

A Kansas judge has ruled that the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles must continue to misgender trans residents. Specifically, the judge’s order bars changes to gender markers on driver’s licenses in spite of prior legal precedence.

The ruling concerns the recent passage of Senate Bill 180, the so-called “Women’s Bill of Rights,” which legally defines sex as being male or female according to the “biological reproductive system” (and completely ignores intersex reproductive biology). The Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto in order to pass the bill, and the law was due to come into effect on July 1.

Regardless, Kelly’s administration ordered the DMV to continue to process gender change requests. In response, Republican Attorney General ​​Kris Kobach sued for enforcement of the law. Although a 2018 federal lawsuit settlement permitted gender identity changes on birth certificates, creating legal precedent that predates the state law, District Court Judge Teresa Watson sided with Kobach on Monday.

Watson ordered the DMV to “immediately cease and desist from processing any requests by driver’s licensees or driver’s license applicants to change or display their sex in a manner that does not reflect their biological sex as defined by SB 180” and to “take all actions necessary to ensure that any newly issued or reissued driver’s licenses reflect the licensee’s biological sex’ is used to define a person’s gender as well.”

RELATED

Gender, Passports, And The Problem With “X”

Watson reasoned changes to gender markers would pose public safety risks, even though such changes have been legal across the US for years. In fact, Kansas is now the only state to explicitly bar trans citizens from updating their driver’s licenses, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

“The Attorney General points out that driver’s licenses are issued for a period of six years and are difficult to take back or out of circulation once issued,” Watson wrote. “Licenses are used by law enforcement to identify criminal suspects, crime victims, wanted persons, missing persons, and others. Compliance with stated legal requirements for identifying license holders is a public safety concern.”

At the same time, misgendered markers on government documents would out trans residents against their will, putting them at risk of harassment. One such resident, transgender University of Kansas student Jenna Bellemere, told the AP, “Whether intentionally or not, they never seem to consider the experiences and needs of the transgender population of the state. It’s frustrating.”

While Watson’s order is set to expire in fourteen days, it can be extended at the judge’s discretion. In the meantime, Kelly’s administration has said they are putting together a response to the ruling.

Tags: Gender-Neutral kansas Passports X marker
Read More in WTF
An Elder Scrolls Online Developer Was Allegedly Denied Health Coverage for Being Trans
Workplace Discrimination
An Elder Scrolls Online Developer Was Allegedly Denied Health Coverage for Being Trans
BY Henry Giardina
Everything You Need to Know About the Miranda Sings Drama
Drama
Everything You Need to Know About the Miranda Sings Drama
BY Henry Giardina
People are Not Happy About That Sam Smith Cop Photo
No Thanks
People are Not Happy About That Sam Smith Cop Photo
BY Johnny Levanier
The Latest on INTO
Why Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan Won’t Be Visiting Barbieland Anytime Soon
Barbieverse
Why Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan Won’t Be Visiting Barbieland Anytime Soon
BY Johnny Levanier
Here’s how Planet Fitness is helping queer youth maintain physical and mental health
Judgement-Free Zone
Here’s how Planet Fitness is helping queer youth maintain physical and mental health
BY INTO
What Does It Mean to be Pangender
101
What Does It Mean to be Pangender
BY Eloisa De Farias
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX