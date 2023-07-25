RFK Jr. is Pimping Out His Hot Son to Get Votes and Even That’s Not Working

When conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t busy spouting racist and antisemitic trash, he can be found campaigning for a clearly doomed 2024 Presidential nomination. And the way he’s doing it…not exactly the most creative approach.
Over the weekend, RFK Jr. spent some quality birthday time with his son Conor, who recently celebrated his 28th birthday. But while Kennedy Jr.’s blatant attempt to cash in on his son’s abs might seem like an obvious move out of the wacko candidate’s playbook, it’s not quite working as intended.
Let’s be clear: Conor is a fine-looking gentleman, and yes, those abs could certainly have launched a thousand ships in a simpler time—in fact it’s rumored that Taylor Swift’s 2012 Red track “Begin Again” was written about the socialite. Still: nobody’s biting, and for good reason.
Basically…it’s giving classless. It’s giving desperate. It’s giving…please just stop.
Is it relatable? Or is it…you know…gross?
The gays are saying no to this whole charade.
Breaking: Conspiracy Guy has hot son.
But let’s not forget the most important aspect of this photo: that iPhone and its placement.