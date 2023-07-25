RFK Jr. is Pimping Out His Hot Son to Get Votes and Even That’s Not Working

When conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t busy spouting racist and antisemitic trash, he can be found campaigning for a clearly doomed 2024 Presidential nomination. And the way he’s doing it…not exactly the most creative approach.

Over the weekend, RFK Jr. spent some quality birthday time with his son Conor, who recently celebrated his 28th birthday. But while Kennedy Jr.’s blatant attempt to cash in on his son’s abs might seem like an obvious move out of the wacko candidate’s playbook, it’s not quite working as intended.

Let’s be clear: Conor is a fine-looking gentleman, and yes, those abs could certainly have launched a thousand ships in a simpler time—in fact it’s rumored that Taylor Swift’s 2012 Red track “Begin Again” was written about the socialite. Still: nobody’s biting, and for good reason.

Basically…it’s giving classless. It’s giving desperate. It’s giving…please just stop.

You would use your hot son as a campaign tactic 😠 https://t.co/ktiCTwKtLr — Josh Schrader (@JoshSchrader7) July 25, 2023

RFK Jr. campaigning for the Swiftie vote https://t.co/KGcvxBf6jH — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 25, 2023

whoring your son out for votes is crazy https://t.co/4YxhZ8Wfe4 — we teach bottoms to shrink themselves (@Chrissssssw) July 25, 2023

using your hot son as part of your campaign is a tactic I’d like to see more often https://t.co/UD4auUzxq0 — gabe (@ghostgabe_) July 25, 2023

I like him now using your hot son for clicks v relatable https://t.co/qLrWIBHrEW — Saint Q 💞🧚🏻🐙🌓🌪️☔️ (@SaintQ92) July 25, 2023

Is it relatable? Or is it…you know…gross?

Using your hot son will not work on my gay ass. https://t.co/AoBsMYSerz — Matthew (@ohgoditsmatthew) July 25, 2023

The gays are saying no to this whole charade.

Using your hot son as a campaign tool is something out of the ol’ Mitt Romney playbook. https://t.co/ZG1tVOVomd — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) July 25, 2023

Breaking: Conspiracy Guy has hot son.

Not Mr Conspiracy Guy using this pic of his son https://t.co/5sqctUEStf — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 25, 2023

Oh God not another hot Kennedy https://t.co/ZeBG819QhC — Peter 🏳️‍🌈 (@p_crosland) July 25, 2023

But let’s not forget the most important aspect of this photo: that iPhone and its placement.