Quake Shake

The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious

By

Whenever there’s a spot of weather in Southern California, you can be sure that panic will ensue. Was everything basically fine? Yes. Did it rain? Yes. Was the presence of rain itself cause enough for hysteria? Absolutely.

Read Your Texts, SZA. This Artist Wants To Collaborate With You

But there was one thing the rain, flood alerts, and earthquake warnings couldn’t quell: the memes.

We stan Hurricane Hilary Duff

Some users took the opportunity to troll everyone:

Others are trolling Ted Cruz specifically (a sport and a pastime)

Mostly, we’re laughing so we don’t cry. RIP Planet Earth!

No hurricane/earthquake combo can get in the way of Gay Audacity!

Tags: California
