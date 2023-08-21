The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious

Whenever there’s a spot of weather in Southern California, you can be sure that panic will ensue. Was everything basically fine? Yes. Did it rain? Yes. Was the presence of rain itself cause enough for hysteria? Absolutely.

But there was one thing the rain, flood alerts, and earthquake warnings couldn’t quell: the memes.

Hurricane Hilary and the Earthquake teaming up to hit LA pic.twitter.com/CBttyWyz7R — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 20, 2023

We stan Hurricane Hilary Duff

Is this hurricane Hilary y’all keep talking about? pic.twitter.com/jqz8ghMT9h — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) August 21, 2023

Some users took the opportunity to troll everyone:

This is happening right now in Studio City. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Ib0WUgbYIt — Nick Walsh (@NICKWALSH) August 20, 2023

Video of a great white shark swimming by a flooded gas station in LA #HuricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/CVyPjwFkVa — will (@willsandercock) August 21, 2023

Pictures and video coming out of LA are devastating. City looks destroyed, completely submerged in water, fire and explosions everywhere, and a small plane just crashed. Praying for survivors. pic.twitter.com/Rpt9EUaEKx — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) August 21, 2023

Others are trolling Ted Cruz specifically (a sport and a pastime)

Senator Ted Cruz falls for the classic Hurricane Shark hoax pic.twitter.com/66dOZWPwh5 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 21, 2023

Mostly, we’re laughing so we don’t cry. RIP Planet Earth!

BREAKING: A plane has just crash landed in Long Beach, CA as a result of hurricane Hilary and the 5.5 earthquake. Y’all stay safe out there! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0rDVEol89 — Erik Romero (@theerikromero) August 21, 2023

Me praying The Hurricane goes away, then the Earthquake hits pic.twitter.com/wx38QI4Bdj — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) August 20, 2023

god new better than to have me in LA thru these hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/Fo6zh1E1bK — christian (@carraraclassic) August 21, 2023

No hurricane/earthquake combo can get in the way of Gay Audacity!