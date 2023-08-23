Oy

These “Freedom-Based” Children’s Books are Hilariously Unhinged

By

If you needed more proof that people are going insane, look no further than the “Cubs to Bears” children’s book series.

Written by Brett Pike, the founder of the “Classical Learner Homeschool Company,” and suggested to me by Elon Musk’s Twitter, the “Cubs to Bears” books were created to teach kids about the important things, like the Second Amendment and social media censorship. It’s like if the Berenstain Bears, if they suddenly became antivaxxers and decided to invest all their money in gold and firearms. So yeah, just your average, wholesome, educational children’s book.

Pike’s line of “Freedom-based” kid’s books includes a title called “Free Speech, Social Media Censorship, and the First Amendment,” in which a bear simply known as Stand-Up Bear “is banned from a multitude of platforms. He is accused of “hate speech,” being “anti-bird,” and “against saving puppies,” after he attempted to point out what was really happening at the Saving Puppy Center.”

RELATED

George “Kitara Ravache” Santos Claims Democrats Are Trying to “Erase Women”

The Saving Puppy Center does sound like a pretty sinister place, but it’s nothing compared to the goings-on at Jekyll Island, the terrifying locale of Pike’s “The Bear From Jekyll Island,” a book that “introduces children to the history of The Fed, fiat currency, fractional reserve banking, loans, interest, and debt.”

I know what you’re thinking: “but what about if I want my kids to learn about marketing and sales?” Don’t worry, because “The Bear From Jekyll Island” fully has that covered. And if you were concerned that Pike’s Cubs to Bears series might not feature an illustration of a lady bear with huge gazongas, once again, I must reassure you: Pike is on top of it. This guy thought of everything!

Phew! We can rest easy knowing that these books exist to teach our children true American values: guns, knockers, and the right to say ignorant bullsh*t on social media. Parenting has never been so easy! Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to jump off a bridge!

Tags: Right Wing Social Media Twitter
Read More in WTF
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
Quake Shake
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
BY Henry Giardina
‘Drag Race’ Alum Pearl Under Fire for Blackface Allegations
Do Better
‘Drag Race’ Alum Pearl Under Fire for Blackface Allegations
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Viral Video Shows What Straight Men do to Avoid Being Seen as “Gay”
for real
Viral Video Shows What Straight Men do to Avoid Being Seen as “Gay”
BY David Hudson
Cheating Boyfriends and Plagiarized Videos: The Lizzo Allegations Just Keep Coming
The Discourse
Cheating Boyfriends and Plagiarized Videos: The Lizzo Allegations Just Keep Coming
BY Henry Giardina
People are Not Happy About the <i>Polly Pocket</i> Movie for One Important Reason
No Thanks
People are Not Happy About the Polly Pocket Movie for One Important Reason
BY Henry Giardina
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
Performative Activism Alert
Queer Malaysians are Not Fans of Matty Healy’s Performative Allyship
BY Johnny Levanier
The Latest on INTO
New Hampshire Just Banned The ‘Gay Panic’ Defense — But Most States Still Allow It
Get With The Times
New Hampshire Just Banned The ‘Gay Panic’ Defense — But Most States Still Allow It
BY Jude Cramer
“The Last of Us” Director Looks Back on the Iconic Bill and Frank Episode
Love at the End of the World
“The Last of Us” Director Looks Back on the Iconic Bill and Frank Episode
BY Johnny Levanier
Lynda Carter Won the Week With a Hilarious Scooter Braun Meme
Meme Queen
Lynda Carter Won the Week With a Hilarious Scooter Braun Meme
BY Henry Giardina
How ‘Heartstopper’ Is Helping Author Alice Oseman (And Us) Heal
Healing
How ‘Heartstopper’ Is Helping Author Alice Oseman (And Us) Heal
BY Carson Mlnarik
‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo
Wrestle Me
‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Creators of a Mobile Drag Stage Want To Increase Visibility Among Performers
The INTO Interview
The Creators of a Mobile Drag Stage Want To Increase Visibility Among Performers
BY Alex Gonzalez
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX