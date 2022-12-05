Once Upon a One More Time Brings Britney Spears’ Hits to the Broadway Stage

This is a story about a girl named Britney Spears…well, this upcoming Broadway show is centered around her music. The new production Once Upon a One More Time will feature Spears’ timeless catalog of pop music, while unfolding a story that flips the script on classic fairytale characters.

During a fairytale book club, a rogue fairy godmother drops a copy of The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan that upends each character’s life. Songs like “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” will support the stories of Snow White, the Little Mermaid, and Cinderella, but with a feminist twist.

Spears, who isn’t involved within the production, has reportedly given the show her blessing. As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a One More Time was originally slated for a pre-Broadway run in 2019, but was delayed until 2021. Spears was present at an early 2019 reading of the show.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs—especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said for Playbill. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Once Upon a One More Time will be directed by award-winning choreographer and director couple Keone and Mari Madrid. The duo most notably choreographed for Disney, Netflix, So You Think You Can Dance, and Dancing with the Stars. The Madrids are currently working on bringing The Karate Kid – The Musical to the Broadway stage as choreographers and directors.

Once Upon a One More Time will premiere on June 23, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Tickets for the show go on sale today via Ticketmaster.