Shangela Didn’t Win “Dancing with the Stars”, but She Won Millions of Fans With Her Finale Performance

Over the years, Shangela has steadily added to her resume. From her roots as a drag queen on RuPauls’ Drag Race to acting in Oscar-winning films to hosting HBO’s We’re Here, Shangela is taking over the world. Now, as the first drag queen to do so, she has finished dancing her way into the hearts of millions on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

While the Drag Race alum didn’t come home with the coveted mirrorball trophy, her ability to slay any show goes without saying. Shangela gave consistently strong performances, even achieving the highest scores of the night for week 7.

However, on November 14, 2022, Shangela’s place in the competition was threatened when she was placed into the bottom two after giving an explosive paso doble performance of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory”. Well, Mother Monster herself was ready to support her friend and fellow A Star is Born cast mate and posted her support for her on her Instagram story, along with DWTS voting information.

Much love to lady Gaga who posted to vote for SHANGELA tonight!!!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 iconic behavior pic.twitter.com/CZRTHtEBMu — Ali (@aleebabee) November 15, 2022

Shangela was saved to perform another day and danced her way into the finale. And while she was there, she was ready to slay the house down and she did.

GIVE SHANGELA HER FLOWERS BECAUSE THIS IS FULL HOUSE PRODUCTION AND PERFORMACE WE NEED A TOUR !! #DWTS #DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/1dQozvxVmk — MANI THEE STALLION🤍 (@QueenDayGrande) November 22, 2022

Shangela appears rising from the stage and draped in a cape as her voice recording echoed throughout the room saying, “I started from the bottom, but now I have arrived. I am Shangela.”

A rendition of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” begins to play as Shangela levitates from her station to then land as another recorded voice states, “Shangela, the time has come for you to dance for your life.”

Shangela’s cloak becomes part of what Drag Race fans would call a “Ruveal”, as RuPaul’s “Call Me Mother” begins to play and Shangela begins to slay. With a collection of dancers, support from Drag Race alums Eureka and Laganja Estranja, her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko in drag, and a chicken leg (you read that right), Shangela showed the world why she really is that girl. And the rest of the internet took notice.

Nothing could have prepared me for Shangela’s freestyle I fucking love her #DWTS — Rose (@4_eroser) November 22, 2022

literally had been looking forward to shangela’s freestyle from the moment the cast was announced and she did NOT disappoint this will go down in history idc idc pic.twitter.com/Rhd6nf6V1e — mo (@nedtuIIy) November 22, 2022

this on Disney Plus on a TV show that majority of straight white people in America Watch actually made me emotional. Breaking barriers takes so much courage @itsSHANGELA – you are the one, the only one! https://t.co/9s7rECbzuV — queen priyanka – stream taste test (@thequeenpri) November 22, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever screamed louder at the tv than when shangela and gleb performed their freestyle. Like NATASHA ATE HUNNY YESS AND THE DEATH DROP TWICE?? FOR FREE??? #DWTS — c (@chlodazzle) November 22, 2022

I GAGGED! Shangela's freestyle was hands down the best I've seen in years! — Stephanie Dargon Luce (@DargonLuce) November 22, 2022

Honestly I knew Shangela’s freestyle was going to be amazing but Gleb coming out in drag really made the performance TOP TIER #dwts #dwtsfinale — sad sky (@highlikeskie) November 22, 2022

Shangela is giving us the freestyle to end all freestyles #DWTS pic.twitter.com/r7PSoQYxuP — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 22, 2022

If you love Shangela as much as we do, can we get a “Halleloo”?