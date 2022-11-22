Halleloo

Shangela Didn’t Win “Dancing with the Stars”, but She Won Millions of Fans With Her Finale Performance

Over the years, Shangela has steadily added to her resume. From her roots as a drag queen on RuPauls’ Drag Race to acting in Oscar-winning films to hosting HBO’s We’re Here, Shangela is taking over the world. Now, as the first drag queen to do so, she has finished dancing her way into the hearts of millions on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

While the Drag Race alum didn’t come home with the coveted mirrorball trophy, her ability to slay any show goes without saying. Shangela gave consistently strong performances, even achieving the highest scores of the night for week 7. 

However, on November 14, 2022, Shangela’s place in the competition was threatened when she was placed into the bottom two after giving an explosive paso doble performance of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory”. Well, Mother Monster herself was ready to support her friend and fellow A Star is Born cast mate and posted her support for her on her Instagram story, along with DWTS voting information. 

Shangela was saved to perform another day and danced her way into the finale. And while she was there, she was ready to slay the house down and she did. 

Shangela appears rising from the stage and draped in a cape as her voice recording echoed throughout the room saying, “I started from the bottom, but now I have arrived. I am Shangela.”

A rendition of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” begins to play as Shangela levitates from her station to then land as another recorded voice states, “Shangela, the time has come for you to dance for your life.” 

Shangela’s cloak becomes part of what Drag Race fans would call a “Ruveal”, as RuPaul’s “Call Me Mother” begins to play and Shangela begins to slay. With a collection of dancers, support from Drag Race alums Eureka and Laganja Estranja, her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko in drag, and a chicken leg (you read that right), Shangela showed the world why she really is that girl. And the rest of the internet took notice. 

If you love Shangela as much as we do, can we get a “Halleloo”?

