Did Singer August Alsina Just Come Out on The Surreal Life?

The Surreal Life made its return to TV screens from its reality TV slumber this year. The VH1 show, now in its rebooted seventh season, brings together a motley crew of celebrities (Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels, Manny MUA, Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, and August Alsina) to live together in harmony (or discord), as they navigate different challenges. Well, this season became a real eye-opener for several of the cast mates, including Alsina, who seemingly came out at the end of the season finale.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter, best known for his singles “I Luv This Sh*t” and “No Luv” with rapper Nicki Minaj, was the last castmate to give out his wrap up testimonial on the show’s season finale.

“I would like a love that feels limitless”, stated Alsina in a previous episode. Alsina’s profile increased tremendously due to his relationship with actress Jada Pinkett Smith. On her talk show Red Table Talk with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Pinkett Smith brought her husband, Will Smith, to the show to explain what actually happened between her and Alsina, of which she called an “entanglement”.

The relationship between the two was a part of Alsina’s storyline on The Surreal Life, but Alsina was determined to find new love. And looks like he did.

“And what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” said Alsina in his testimonial. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

After taking a breath, Alsina motions to someone to come over to a seat beside him. Out walks a man, who proceeds to dap Alsina and then hugs him, to which Alsina says, “I love you.”

What a way to end a season, right? The internet thinks so too, as they were shocked to witness Alsina’s reveal, but showered him with plenty of love.

August Alsina announces he has boyfriend 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/c2Fywg9qMj — (Le)Troy (@mrLdavis) November 22, 2022

August Alsina coming out was not on my 2022 Bingo Card! But, I’m proud! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 22, 2022

I remember earlier this year I saw people saying they had seen August Alsina with his boo. Pics were posted at the time of them on vacation. I'm happy for August Alsina. I hope other Black men see his happiness and his BLACK LOVE and will also just be happy. https://t.co/hJg48oZeSn — Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) November 22, 2022

Congratulations to August Alsina ✨

Live your truth 🌈🤍 — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) November 22, 2022

August Alsina coming out was the classiest shìt I’ve seen ❤️🤍 you’re doing great sweetie — Todoronaa (@SilverMolars) November 22, 2022

However, there are some who believe that Alsina didn’t come out on The Surreal Life and that the announcement was purposefully ambiguous.

Did August Alsina actually say “I have a boyfriend” or is that what everyone is assuming? — KEITHAN (@iamKeithan) November 22, 2022

So y'all realize August Alsina didn't actually say he was gay or that dude was his bf right? It's giving intentional ambiguity for social discourse and higher viewership next week. pic.twitter.com/TB8yxSASJw — A Cozy Libra Tryna Groove ✨ (@_brilliantbeeh) November 22, 2022

Well, whether Alsina is a card-carrying member of the LGBTQ community or not, it’s nice to see him find love and support.