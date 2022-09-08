Holy Moley!

Did Susan Sarandon Just Come Out as Bisexual?

By

This day will already go down in Gay History as one of the most impactful in recent memory. In 24 short hours, we’ve witnessed the death of a monarch, the birth of Trisha Paytas’s baby, and now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for since our first teenage Rocky Horror viewing. 

That’s right: Legendary actress Susan Sarandon came out as bisexual on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The “Monarch” star and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate casually announced that she swings both ways while promoting her new series.

You might be thinking to yourself…wait, what? The woman who force-femmes Tim Robbins in Bull Durham is bisexual? The woman who starred in the canon bisexual villain origin story-cum-classic musical Rocky Horror Picture Show is sexually fluid? Apparently, yes. This is not a drill. And apparently, she’s been casually out for years. Years, people!

We are losing our collective mind.

The queen is dead: long live Susan Sarandon: bisexual era.

Apparently this happened in 2017? Why did it take us so long to see the truth?

Honestly, it’s shocking that this flew by under the radar for so long.

Honestly, this day is starting to feel like opening a Kinder egg. How many more surprises are waiting for us before the bell tolls midnight? Who can say!?

Tags: Bill Durham, Bisexual, coming out, Monarchs, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Susan Sarandon
Read More
In 7 Arab Nations, the Battle Over Netflix’s Queer Content Ramps Up
Streaming Snafu
In 7 Arab Nations, the Battle Over Netflix’s Queer Content Ramps Up
BY Johnny Levanier
The First Trailer for <I>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery</I> Reveals New Layers to the Film
Murder Mystery
The First Trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reveals New Layers to the Film
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Internet Just Proposed an Insane Theory About Queen Elizabeth II’s Death and We’re Screaming
Reincarnation Station
The Internet Just Proposed an Insane Theory About Queen Elizabeth II’s Death and We’re Screaming
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX