Did Susan Sarandon Just Come Out as Bisexual?

This day will already go down in Gay History as one of the most impactful in recent memory. In 24 short hours, we’ve witnessed the death of a monarch, the birth of Trisha Paytas’s baby, and now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for since our first teenage Rocky Horror viewing.

That’s right: Legendary actress Susan Sarandon came out as bisexual on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The “Monarch” star and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate casually announced that she swings both ways while promoting her new series.

I know there’s a lot going on today but let’s not lose sight of this https://t.co/qjpuBigu5n — James Frankie Thomas (@frankie_jay_tho) September 8, 2022

You might be thinking to yourself…wait, what? The woman who force-femmes Tim Robbins in Bull Durham is bisexual? The woman who starred in the canon bisexual villain origin story-cum-classic musical Rocky Horror Picture Show is sexually fluid? Apparently, yes. This is not a drill. And apparently, she’s been casually out for years. Years, people!

THE QUEEN IS DEAD SUSAN SARANDON IS BISEXUAL ITS A GOOD DAY https://t.co/0O6PdxK8Zy — ghost (@sIeepawaycamp) September 8, 2022

We are losing our collective mind.

me vs fighting the urge to tell every single one of my coworkers that susan sarandon is bisexual the minute i arrive at work — gates (@boyleafie) September 8, 2022

The queen is dead: long live Susan Sarandon: bisexual era.

HEY! in honor of susan sarandon stating she’s bi: i made this, the bisexual flag colorpicked from this picture 🥰🌈🤍 pic.twitter.com/QMpq0bxken — ✯ solange (7 days!!) ✯ MIDNIGHTS (@solangecorp) September 8, 2022

Apparently this happened in 2017? Why did it take us so long to see the truth?

susan sarandon is bisexual and idk where i’ve been bc apparently that’s been a thing since 2017? ok — talder? talder (@aliceshermione) September 8, 2022

Honestly, it’s shocking that this flew by under the radar for so long.

wait how am i just now finding out that susan sarandon is bisexual is that true are you sure what’s going on https://t.co/pmCX3qsALB — beck | inactive again yippee (@bebeneuwirths) June 1, 2022

susan sarandon a bisexual woman with cats — r (@pillowssad) September 8, 2022

Honestly, this day is starting to feel like opening a Kinder egg. How many more surprises are waiting for us before the bell tolls midnight? Who can say!?