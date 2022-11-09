Tennessee Republicans are Already Filing to Make Public Drag Shows Illegal

We’re still dealing with the unexpectedly not-horrible fallout from yesterday’s midterm election, and the Republicans, ostensibly soured by their many losses, are already torpedoing full speed ahead with a new anti-gay measure.

In Tennessee, Republicans emboldened by last night’s wins are filing to make public drag shows illegal:

Fresh off of a disastrous night after focusing on attacking LGBTQ people, Republicans in Tennessee have pre-filed a bill to criminalize drag shows as an obscenity punishable as a class A misdemeanor and up to a felony. pic.twitter.com/oGe83HiZeM — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 9, 2022

By categorizing drag performances as illegal under “obscenity” charges, folks caught putting on a show could end up with a felony indictment on their hands. And as usual, anti-trans sentiment is the driving force behind it:

The language of “male or female impersonators” could be applied to trans people for simply existing as themselves. They are not just going after drag queens, they are trying to criminalize trans and queer people in public spaces. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 9, 2022

As Erin Reed and Alejandra Caraballo have pointed out, the language of the bill is (intentionally) vague enough to indict the public existence of trans performers generally:

Terrifying. Tennessee just released SB3 – this bill, if passed, would make “male or female impersonators providing entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest”/drag in public a crime. This is so vague that it could be targeted at trans actors, comedians, story hours. pic.twitter.com/2nymwpM0nC — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) November 9, 2022

After a year of Proud Boys crashing library story hours and harassing children’s hospitals, this move isn’t exactly surprising, but it is horrifying.

Tennessee Republicans coming for any and all drag shows. “Adult cabaret performance” that features “…male or female impersonators…that appeals to prurient interests.”

Whichever version of this language succeeds will be repeated in every conservative-controlled legislature. https://t.co/1edaVaEUrh — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) November 9, 2022

But we know the truth: Republicans are desperate to keep ahold of power by any means necessary.

Tennessee wants to ban drag shows. https://t.co/gZu6ry9pNm — Summer of Wrath (@SummSol) November 9, 2022