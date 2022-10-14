25 Easy Queer Halloween Makeup Looks That Are To Die For

Halloween makeup looks might be one of the most exciting parts of putting your costume together. The hard part is deciding which one to do. With Halloween being the gay Christmas, we have to show up.

Something unforgettable is a must. If you’re having a hard time choosing or executing a look, don’t fret, we’ve got you!

We have a makeup look for everyone, scary, cute, and ethereal we’ve got it covered. Scroll down and take your pick and consider pairing a one of these lewks with a full queer Halloween costume.

Neon Skull

A unique twist on the traditional look, this will catch everyone’s eye at a party. All you’re going to need is white eyeliner, hot pink eyeshadow, and a steady hand!

Ursula

Ursula’s character was inspired by American actor and drag queen Divine, so this makeup look is the perfect way to honor LGBTQIA+ pioneers while also touching into the Disney fandom. You’re going to need A LOT of purple body paint, some black eyeliner, blue eyeshadow, and your favorite bold red lipstick.

Shego

Not only is she responsible for your gay awakening, but she also makes for an easy and hot makeup look. To achieve those recognizable lips and eyebrows all you’re going to need is a dark black eyeshadow or eyeliner pencil.

Alien

If you’re looking for something unique (or you’re an aquarius) this is a fun one. You’ll just need some green body paint and your basic eye makeup products.

Pop Art Character

This 3d look is trippy and distinctive. There is also a lot of room to change it up according to how you’re feeling! You’ll need some colored cream face paint and eyeliner.

Maddy from Euphoria

There will be no guessing games with this look, as soon as your friends see the gems they will know exactly who you are. Euphoria makeup was a cultural reset and Halloween is the perfect time to show it off. All you need to achieve this iconic look is your basic makeup products, glue on gems, and lots of glitter.

Cheshire Cat

This freaky cat is the perfect combination between cute and spooky. This look might take a little bit of effort, but the outcome is pretty unforgettable. You’re going to need a lot of face paint and eyeliner for this one.

Vampire

Let’s throw it back to a classic. Almost everyone has dressed up as a Vampire at least once and of course the reason is that it’s timeless (an immortal look if you will…) Make sure you have some dark eyeshadow and scarlet red lipstick to achieve this look.

Butterfly

This look is just ethereal. Not much effort is needed outfit-wise when you have such a bold look on your eyes. This look focuses heavily on the eyes so make sure you’re well equipped in the colored eyeshadow department.

Black Swan

Looking for something scary beautiful? Look no further. This movie had us all gripping our seats and this makeup look will achieve the same effect. You’re going to need lots of black eyeshadow and eyeliner and red contacts to get the full picture.

Scarecrow

If you’re looking for something on the cuter side this one’s for you. It makes for a great last minute costume, too. You’ll need some eyeliner and orange shadow or face paint for the nose.

Poison Ivy

We’ve all been watching Poison Ivy get it on with Harley Quinn in the cartoon world and we all want to be her…well now you can! This powerful look requires green shadow and a red eyebrow pencil.

Death Skull

Okay I know this looks hard…and it probably is. But this list needed a challenge for those who are going all out on the makeup looks this Halloween. And you guessed it, you’re going to need a lot of body paint for this one.

Medusa

This misunderstood Greek mythology story is perfectly translated into a powerful Halloween makeup look. This eye catching look requires a hair net to get in that fun texture and a variety of green and gold shadows.

Violet Beauregarde

Any Willy Wonka character makes for a quirky Halloween look. If you’re not good at steady lines this is the perfect makeup look for you. All you have to do is slap some purple shadow over the bridge of your nose and suddenly… you’re turning purple!

Pennywise the Clown

This might be the first iconic quintessential character you think of when you hear the word Halloween. There are also many renditions of this look ranging from sexy Pennywise (I have no clue how we got here) to terrifying Pennywise. You’re going to need some red body paint or shadow to create this look.

Pumpkin

This one’s for the lovers of what Halloween is all about. A scary pumpkin is as Halloween as you’re going to get and it’s also completely unmistakable, everyone will appreciate the traditional approach to the holiday. Get your orange and black face paint ready.

Avatar

With the second Avatar movie finally coming out at the end of this year you will be right on trend with this look. As far as movie makeup looks go this one is definitely a winner. You will need more than one shade of blue face paint to create the shadows for this look.

Fairy

I think every other TikTok video was a fairy costume last Halloween. This look has become so popular recently and it’s most definitely because of how customizable it can be. River fairy, pink fairy, moon fairy, there are endless possibilities. You will need stick on jewel art for this particular look, but you can easily substitute with loose glitter.

Cruella de Vil

This might just be the hottest Disney villain there is. The live-action movie was just as memorable as the original. You’re going to need white and black eyeshadow and a bold lip for this look.

Cow

Somehow cows have become the trendiest animals alive as of late. The distinctive cow print is an easy way to dress up as this cute animal. You will need black and white body paint to create this look (switch out for pink and white if you want to be a strawberry cow!)

Mermaid

This mythical creature can be seen as beautiful but also as enchanting. From portraying the little mermaid to a siren this look can achieve various moods. You will need fishnets to create the scale texture and some shimmery eyeshadows.

Luca

This adorable queer-coded Pixar film had us all crying. This precious sea monster look is a people-pleaser for sure. And you guessed it, this is a face paint heavy look once again.

Zodiac

Are you even a part of the queer community if your whole personality doesn’t somewhat revolve around your zodiac? The fun part is there are 12 zodiac signs which gives you a lot of creative freedom. This one is pretty free range as you can dress up according to the vibe of your zodiac sign.

Devil

This never gets old and there’s a reason why. This seductive yet scary look is another Halloween classic, and the color red just suits everyone so well. You’ll need deep red face paint and black lipstick.

Make Your Halloween Makeup Look a Thriller

All these looks are fantastic, but what makes a killer Halloween look is the freedom to explore your sexuality and gender expression.

Halloween is the ideal holiday to find yourself and be whoever you want to be for one night. Hopefully one of these looks can be a gateway into expression and freedom.

