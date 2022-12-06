The Internet Reacts to Elliot Page’s Memoir Cover Reveal

Yesterday, Elliot Page dropped the first look at the cover (and title) of his forthcoming memoir, and trans folks who are not me were extremely hyped.

The memoir, which comes out June 6, 2023, will cover Page’s story in detail. “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media,” Page wrote in the caption. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.”

No sooner did Page post the cover reveal than every single person on the face of the Earth rushed in to express their excitement. “This amazing,” wrote “In Treatment” actress Uzo Aduba. “Can’t wait to read, Elliott ❤️❤️” Trans influencer Schuyler Bailar chimed in with: “Oh my gosh this is so exciting!!!”

The Pride month release date has everyone impatiently awaiting June.

“Pageboy”. 6th June 2023. Everybody stay calm. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🥵 pic.twitter.com/81vM9dPGar — ED ♡ TUA CULT☂️ S4 is around the corner (@CultTua) December 5, 2022

Elliot Page calling their book pageboy is the best title I’ve ever heard — cass🦇 (@namelesscass) December 5, 2022

The title reveal alone has folks screaming:

PAGEBOY is such a perfect title that you just know there were celebratory drinks after coming up with it https://t.co/e3pXn1p35W — ri 🛸☁️🦕 (@acidbathprince_) December 6, 2022

The cover seems to have taken inspiration from a variety of iconic butch sources:

“i must be living twice” pic.twitter.com/JIFczvdpKC — Hil Malatino (@HilMalatino) December 5, 2022

People ain’t mad at it.

On vibes alone, I’m obsessed already @TheElliotPage. This is gonna be GOOD. pic.twitter.com/aYzgwvoCsL — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 5, 2022

I’ve loved Elliot Page for so long, I cannot wait to read and I cannot resist having a signed copy. 🥹 https://t.co/oQ0Jb9CCG0 — Rach 🍂☕️📚 (@RachelMayQuin) December 5, 2022

Elliot Page putting the trailer park in tboy swag for his book cover lives in my head rent free. We stan returning to your roots pic.twitter.com/9kAj0wX0lG — jackie gaytona (@maggayroni) December 5, 2022