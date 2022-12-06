Get Hyped

The Internet Reacts to Elliot Page’s Memoir Cover Reveal

By

Yesterday, Elliot Page dropped the first look at the cover (and title) of his forthcoming memoir, and trans folks who are not me were extremely hyped.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

The memoir, which comes out June 6, 2023, will cover Page’s story in detail. “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media,” Page wrote in the caption. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.”

No sooner did Page post the cover reveal than every single person on the face of the Earth rushed in to express their excitement. “This amazing,” wrote “In Treatment” actress Uzo Aduba. “Can’t wait to read, Elliott ❤️❤️” Trans influencer Schuyler Bailar chimed in with: “Oh my gosh this is so exciting!!!”

The Pride month release date has everyone impatiently awaiting June.

The title reveal alone has folks screaming:

The cover seems to have taken inspiration from a variety of iconic butch sources:

People ain’t mad at it.

Tags: celebrity memoir, Eileen Myles, Elliot Page, elliot page book, Juno, Memoir, Pageboy, trans guy, Transmasc
