Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Charged for Storming Boston Drag Queen Story Hour

Chris Hood, the 23-year-old founder of the Neo-Nazi group NSC-131, had a pretrial hearing on Monday for his actions during a drag queen story hour in Boston. Hood was arrested in July after the group stormed a drag queen story hour and got into an altercation with counter-protesters.

Hood was charged with affray, or engaging in fights “to the terror of the persons lawfully there,” according to Mass Live. During the drag queen story hour, Hood and his group held a rally outside the venue holding signs that read “Pedo scum. Off our streets.” After Hood got into a fight with two counterprotesters, all three were arrested. Hood was then ordered by the court to stay away from the counterprotesters after the charges against them were dropped.

During his pretrial hearing on Monday, the Neo-Nazi leader pled not guilty to the affray charge, deciding to represent himself for the time being. “I’ve not found private counsel yet, and I do need more time to prepare my defense. I just got the police report and stuff like that just moments ago,” he explained. Because Hood is waiting on more information regarding the prosecution’s evidence, the judge ordered him to reappear in court for another pretrial hearing on October 17. He subsequently left the courthouse to chants of “Nazi scum. Get off our streets.”

Here in West Roxbury this morning for pre-trial hearing for Chris Hood, the leader of neo-Nazi group NSC-131. Hood was arrested in July after an alleged altercation. There is already a small group of protestors outside the court house. #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/f1EhruYLXU — Chris Van Buskirk (@byChrisVan) September 19, 2022

NSC-131 was founded in 2019 by Hood, and along with the Patriot Front, operates mainly in Massachusetts. According to the Anti-Defamation League, “NSC” stands for “National Socialist Club,” referencing the fact that Nazi was originally an abbreviation for “National Socialists.” “131” is an alphanumeric code for ACA, or “Anti-Communist Action.”

“NSC members consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race,” says the ADL. Amidst disseminating propaganda to recruit new members, they provide “firearms or fitness training.”

In 2020, NSC-131 frequently counter-protested the BLM marches. Eight members were arrested in Tennessee for “disorderly conduct” and shouting racial slurs at BLM protesters. When the group was released, they photographed themselves outside the sheriff’s office giving Nazi salutes.

OK… the NSC 131 — a neo-Nazi group based in New England, with members in Mass, NH and #Maine — are part of the Captiol takeover. No surprise the rioting “patriots” have support from real Nazis. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/2FtnV66UGl — Crash Barry (@Crash_Barry) January 6, 2021

NSC-131 members also photographed themselves participating in the January 6 attack on the capital. As a result, their Telegram channel (where the group organizes and shares conspiracy theories) grew to 1,281, gaining 250 new members.