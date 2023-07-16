Dolls Through the Decades: A Journey from Stereotypes to Inclusive Representation

Throughout the history of leisure and play, dolls have always held a special place in the toyboxes of our hearts. Tracing back to the gender-neutral wooden dolls from Ancient Egypt around 2000 BC, or the gendered terracotta dolls of Ancient Greece, these beloved toys have echoed the societal standards and mindsets of their respective eras.

In our contemporary world, we’re observing an exciting trend with the emergence of gender-neutral dolls and LGBTQ+ action figures, reflecting our progressive recognition and embrace of diverse identities.

The highly-gendered dolls of the past

Dolls have long been a reflection of societal roles and expectations. Let’s take a look at some iconic dolls that, while initially reinforcing gender stereotypes, are now breaking free from such constraints:

Barbie

Launched in the 1960s, Barbie was quintessentially American and heavily gendered. However, Mattel, the parent company, has been consciously rebranding over the years to promote inclusivity. She’s held many unique careers before women were even allowed to pursue them and she’s come in all shapes, sizes, and skin tones.

Ken

Ken, Barbie’s beau, also perpetuated traditional male stereotypes with his sports cars, footballs, and toolsets. Interestingly, with his clean-cut nature, Ken is often referred to as one of the first gay action figures, highlighting an unexpected outcome of these stereotypes.

Nothing has taught me more about how entrenched we are into the cult of conservative masculinity than researching vintage Ken dolls. pic.twitter.com/eyQBrOLf56 — Jacob Blank (@iamjacobblank) April 11, 2023

G.I. Joe

For years, G.I. Joe was a ‘man’s world’ with only male figures. It wasn’t until 1983 that Cover Girl, an overly sexualized female character, was introduced.

VINTAGE ORIGINAL 1964 GI JOE. HASBRO. TALKING ACTION MARINE SOTW. BOX 7790

🔗 https://t.co/z3HBu5tIR8#RetroToys #eBay #Auction #Sponsored



Can you believe this GI Joe figure still talks after all these years? pic.twitter.com/cVj7bEU8c2 — Team Retro Toys (@TeamRetroToys) June 27, 2023

Bratz

Bratz dolls, launched after Y2K, were a stark contrast to the feminist dialogue of the 1990s. They sparked not just a collectible craze but also a serious investigation by the Task Force on the Sexualization of Girls established by the American Psychological Association in 2007. Bratz dolls even inspired the TikTok and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 fame of drag queens Sugar and Spice.

Sugar and Spice the dolls that came to life 💋 @Bratz pic.twitter.com/JQv7uWEZD1 — SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice_) January 8, 2023

American Girl

Introduced in the mid-1980s as an alternative to Barbie and Ken, the American Girl line initially focused on female empowerment. It took a purchase by Mattel nearly two decades for the first male doll to be added to the collection.

American girl doll faces in my skin tone tan if you or your kid is tan too you can use this! #Americangirl #agig #AgTwitter pic.twitter.com/qZxmtL61Hd — The MadHatress (@TMadhatress) June 29, 2023

It’s worth noting that all of these dolls have evolved over time, moving away from gender stereotypes towards more inclusive representation.

Embracing diversity in dolls

Societal shifts like the Sexual Revolution and the Civil Rights Movement helped lead to increased diversity in dolls.

The first Black “Barbie” was released in 1969, but was technically a friend of Barbie’s named Christie. Her true Black Barbie counterpart was released in 1980, and Mattel has since made efforts to diversify the biographies and attires of Barbie and Ken.

Barbie has even been at the forefront of progress holding many careers before the first women (and sometimes men!) in history did.

The first openly LGBTQ+ doll, Gay Bob, was launched in 1977. Though initially created for novelty, he helped pave the way for future gender-neutral dolls.

Parents’ perceptions of gender-neutral and inclusive dolls

A 2021 study by Czech researchers from the University of West Bohemia highlighted how parents perceive gender-neutral toys.

One of the most interesting findings of the study was related to how the dolls were marketed; for example, some parents were relieved to not see bright pink colors on the doll or the packaging because such details would be considered deterrents to getting toys for boys.

An even more positive finding in the aforementioned study involved learning about the interest of parents in getting diverse dolls for their children because they want them to be aware of diversity at all levels. Modern Czech parents are more concerned about the biography of the doll and whether it can positively inspire their children.

Here’s the cool part from that study – turns out, parents are pretty excited about getting their kids dolls from all walks of life. It’s not just about the doll itself for the Czech moms and dads in the study, it’s about what the doll represents.

Can it inspire their kids? Can it teach them about how beautifully diverse our world is? It’s a total game changer and shows how attitudes are shifting in a major way.

Dolls that broke the mold

Today, the doll industry is increasingly acknowledging and celebrating diversity. Here are some of the pioneers in this revolution:

Cabbage Patch Kids

Launched in the 1980s, these dolls had a unique charm that captured the hearts of children and adults alike. Breaking away from the traditional, often gender-stereotyped doll market, Cabbage Patch Kids encouraged both boys and girls to engage in imaginative play. Each doll is an “individual work of art” that celebrates diversity and inclusivity.

Cabbage Patch Kids dolls come in all skin tones. It wasn't some corporation or outside force that decided you'd enjoy those particular ones, it was your young self or your family, or more likely the latter based on what they knew of the former. pic.twitter.com/jwGV1AMPaf — Robert Craigen (@RCsEvilTwin) September 4, 2022

Mattel’s Creatable World

This (now defunct) Mattel collection called Creatable World let children decide on their doll’s identity, breaking free from traditional gender norms. The collection was praised for its inclusive message.

Tikiri’s gender-neutral doll

The Tikiri’s gender-neutral Bonikka dolls are designed to foster empathy in young children, regardless of gender. Keeping the environment in mind, Tikiri’s dolls are also made with sustainable and natural materials, making them a safe choice for kids of all ages.

American Girl dolls Molly and Kira

Launched during Pride Month 2021, American Girl Molly quickly became a symbol for lesbian collectors, despite some backlash from those resistant to change. 2021 ‘Girl of the Year’ Kira Bailey even has a story about her lesbian aunts who live in Australia.

When American Girl released the Molly doll at the start of Pride month, some doll enthusiasts suggested the timing implied that Molly is canonically gay.



The company denied this speculation, but that hasn’t stopped an onslaught of homophobic remarks. https://t.co/mcLNvuFyXN — NBC Out (@NBCOUT) June 7, 2022

Earring Magic Ken

Ken’s flamboyant makeover from Mattel in 1993, was a result of a survey of young girls wanting a ‘cooler’ Ken. The result was Earring Magic Ken whose look was undeniably reminiscent of gay nightclub culture.

The important question is will earring magic ken make an appearance pic.twitter.com/l6nPanRNK8 — Corn Stan (@sapphiccorn) April 4, 2023

Frida Kahlo Barbie

This bold release by Mattel as part of its ‘Inspiring Women’ series celebrates the life of Frida Kahlo, a woman known for her diverse sexual preferences and gender-fluidity.

With 86% of US moms worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls.



Join us by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/FnEuBsDh23 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018

Celebrating diversity through play

From ancient figurines to modern-day dolls, the toy industry has come a long way in promoting inclusion, tolerance, and acceptance. As we continue to challenge gender norms and celebrate diversity, let’s encourage our children to grow up embracing every identity through the power of play.

This can have a huge impact on how we teach our kids to interact with each other, and the generations to come.

Don’t miss the rest of our Doll Week stories and subscribe to the INTO newsletter to get weekly updates and other great content!