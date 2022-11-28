Thirst

Everything is Sad So Let’s Admire Noah Centineo’s Gym Selfie

By

Good day! Are you feeling bad? Sad? Dangerous to know? Well, me too. It’s a hard time in the world, what with the queer community still grieving those lost in the Club Q shooting and a spate of new anti-trans bills cropping up in the usual states.

But you know what doesn’t suck? Noah Centineo. Specifically, Noah Centineo at the gym.

A few years ago, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star shared a candid moment at the gym, and no one could muster the strength to look away.

Though the Instagram post no longer remains, thankfully the good folks at Homo Times had the foresight to save the image.

At least one good thing from the old Twitter remains.

