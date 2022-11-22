The Heroes of Club Q, Remembered

In the wake of the recent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the queer community is trying to turn grief and rage into constructive community-building. Meanwhile, mainstream news outlets have been quick to mislabel certain of the heroes and victims of the tragedy. Veteran Richard Fierro, who left the service due to his disgust with the military-industrial complex, was transformed into a “proud vet.” Meanwhile, a trans woman who saved lives that night was turned into a “drag queen.”

But the stories the mainstream news tells aren’t giving these heroes the respect they deserve.

For instance, bartender Derrick Rump, the “glue” of the Club Q community, gave everything he had to his friends.

He bought lashes for drag queens who couldn’t afford them and groceries for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Every Thursday, he sang “Runaway Train” off-key with all the passion he could muster. On Derrick Rump, the “glue” that bound Club Qhttps://t.co/8CJtBjMLzY — Casey Parks (@caseyparks) November 21, 2022

A veteran takes down the Club Q shooter, a drag performer stomps the shooter down but the cops show up and tackle, arrest & detain the good guy who saved dozens of lives. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/bfWV0WeWlA — marla cruz (@prolepeach) November 21, 2022

It’s important to be aware, too, of the ways the mainstream media is already twisting the story:

A trans woman and a man who left the military due to disgust with the violence prevented further deaths in a mass shooting before the man was held by police for over an hour and it was turned into Hero Veteran Uses Military Training to Fight the Bad Guy, Drag Queen Helps — Drew Burnett Gregory (@draw_gregory) November 22, 2022

According to a Club Q performer, the person who stopped on the shooter is a trans woman and not a drag performer. https://t.co/VZ32S3ef9l https://t.co/ylZ5ouibik pic.twitter.com/ilNmieWN0P — Jo Yurcaba (@JoYurcaba) November 22, 2022

Trans writer Thomas Page McBee remembered trans man Daniel Davis Aston, one of the victims of Sunday’s shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Page McBee (@thomaspagemcbee)

As did “Like a Virgin” and “Food 4 Thot” cohost Fran Tirado:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fran Tirado (@fransquishco)

Some of the Club Q victims could use our help right about now:

My boyfriend was injured at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. He doesn’t have insurance and can’t work for weeks due to his injuries. We’re turning to our community for help with his medical bills and to afford PTSD therapy. Thank you. CashApp is $cuinyourdreams pic.twitter.com/Ol7fPwl19M — Carlos (@cuinyourdreamss) November 21, 2022

we keep us safe ☁️ this fund for the victims of club q has been verified https://t.co/4grJRZ2Y8F pic.twitter.com/pnpJD7LMe0 — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) November 20, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin-Norelle not Devin (@steroidbeyonce)

Let’s leave things off on righteous note:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Wilkinson (@nicothepoet)