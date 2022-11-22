In Memoriam

The Heroes of Club Q, Remembered

By

In the wake of the recent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the queer community is trying to turn grief and rage into constructive community-building. Meanwhile, mainstream news outlets have been quick to mislabel certain of the heroes and victims of the tragedy. Veteran Richard Fierro, who left the service due to his disgust with the military-industrial complex, was transformed into a “proud vet.” Meanwhile, a trans woman who saved lives that night was turned into a “drag queen.”

But the stories the mainstream news tells aren’t giving these heroes the respect they deserve.

For instance, bartender Derrick Rump, the “glue” of the Club Q community, gave everything he had to his friends.

It’s important to be aware, too, of the ways the mainstream media is already twisting the story:

Trans writer Thomas Page McBee remembered trans man Daniel Davis Aston, one of the victims of Sunday’s shooting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Page McBee (@thomaspagemcbee)

As did “Like a Virgin” and “Food 4 Thot” cohost Fran Tirado:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fran Tirado (@fransquishco)

Some of the Club Q victims could use our help right about now:

Let’s leave things off on righteous note:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nico Wilkinson (@nicothepoet)

Tags: Club Q, Colorado Springs, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, gay twitter, grief, Richard Fierro, shooting, violence
