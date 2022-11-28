Here are All the Anti-Trans Policies That Popped Up Over Thanksgiving

Last week, while trans people were trying get some well-deserved rest and spend some (hopefully) stress-free time with friends, family, and chosen family, four new anti-trans policies were surreptitiously introduced. Luckily, in other states, a few policies moved forward that would help protect trans folks’ safety and identities.

Anti-trans policies moved in 4 states during Thanksgiving week. It’s particularly heinous that they come in the wake of Colorado Springs. Thankfully, 3 states moved to protect trans people! Subscribe for updates on LGBTQ+ legislation and support my work.https://t.co/15JEpnZL3M — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) November 27, 2022

Per Erin Reed’s reporting, we learned of two separate drafts of policies attacking gender-affirming care for trans citizens. The state also moved ahead with an anti-drag show law along the lines of Tennessee’s recent effort to classify such events as “obscenity” taking place in a public arena.

Meanwhile, Kentucky attempted to move a bill forward that would classify the event of a trans person in a public bathroom an emergency—and no, I’m not exaggerating or making this up.

🏳️‍⚧️ WATCH: “Instead of solving REAL problems, these bills attack marginalized communities.” – @Campbell4TN @tnsenategop’s HATE-OBSESSED @janicebowlingtn takes a break from lying 🤥 about furries in schools to file YET ANOTHER anti-trans health care bill: https://t.co/5Xwkm5r8pb pic.twitter.com/6gikTTBELV — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 28, 2022

A school district in Indiana, meanwhile, is trying to ban trans girls from playing school sports.

Time for the good news: In Illinois, SB4245 protects parents being persecuted in their home state for helping their trans children access care from being extradited after fleeing. In Washington DC, a similar bill protects those fleeing from trans persecution from being attacked and extradited. And in New Jersey, a new bill makes it illegal for dead names to be researched after a legal name change.

As usual, it’s one step forward, five steps back. The fight continues.