It's Called Fashion

People are Losing It Over Troye Sivan’s Latest Fashion Statement

By

Is Troye Sivan the world’s favorite twink? It’s possible. Although the Australian singer-songwriter won’t be reprising his role as Jocelyn’s bestie on the recently-canceled “The Idol,” he’ll still remain in the public eye throughout the summer. Not only for his new single “Rush,” but for a bold fashion statement the pop artist made on a recent Paris Fashion Week show. The man went pantsless, and we love to see it. Except when we don’t love to see it.

RELATED

10 LGBTQ+ Fashion Brands That Remind Us Pride is More Than Rainbow T-Shirts

In short, people had mixed feelings about the look.

Is it giving fashion? Or is it giving…I forgot to wear pants?

Some are comparing the look to…Dobby the house elf?

It’s harkening back to the early days of the pandemic, when we realized that WFH meant we were free to make pantsless Zoom calls.

But best of all, it’s giving:

Tags: Fashion Rush The Idol Troye Sivan
Read More in Fashion
Memphis Murphy Talks Beyoncé x Balmain ‘Renaissance’ Couture, Representation in Modeling, and Turning Your Dreams Into Reality
Fashion Forward
Memphis Murphy Talks Beyoncé x Balmain ‘Renaissance’ Couture, Representation in Modeling, and Turning Your Dreams Into Reality
BY Eshe Ukweli
10 LGBTQ+ Fashion Brands That Remind Us Pride is More Than Rainbow T-Shirts
fashion forward
10 LGBTQ+ Fashion Brands That Remind Us Pride is More Than Rainbow T-Shirts
BY Marcus J. Hernandez
Life On Mars
Fashion Forward
Life On Mars
BY Joey Harvey
The Latest on INTO
‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer Centers Queer Women in This Upcoming Comedy Caper
Road Trip
‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer Centers Queer Women in This Upcoming Comedy Caper
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Does Jennifer Garner Have Something to Tell Us?
Tea
Does Jennifer Garner Have Something to Tell Us?
BY Henry Giardina
5 Times Ariana Grande Proved She Was a Gay Icon
A Grande Bday
5 Times Ariana Grande Proved She Was a Gay Icon
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX