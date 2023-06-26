People are Losing It Over Troye Sivan’s Latest Fashion Statement

Is Troye Sivan the world’s favorite twink? It’s possible. Although the Australian singer-songwriter won’t be reprising his role as Jocelyn’s bestie on the recently-canceled “The Idol,” he’ll still remain in the public eye throughout the summer. Not only for his new single “Rush,” but for a bold fashion statement the pop artist made on a recent Paris Fashion Week show. The man went pantsless, and we love to see it. Except when we don’t love to see it.

In short, people had mixed feelings about the look.

It’s giving long sleeve Winnie the Pooh https://t.co/cyr6uhz2oz — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) June 26, 2023

Is it giving fashion? Or is it giving…I forgot to wear pants?

It’s giving anxiety dream in which I realize forgot to wear pants https://t.co/W0zTgMX0sO — Pie_Incognito (@Pie_Incognito) June 26, 2023

this is how i picture spongebob would look like in real life https://t.co/Fl1s06DXwl — alexandra (@ternhavens) June 26, 2023

Some are comparing the look to…Dobby the house elf?

Someone said he looks like Dobby and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/4o7g7i7WMe — pride demon (@JustifyMyLee) June 25, 2023

Dobby has no master, Dobby is a free elf https://t.co/4P4VnNyq2B — Joey Gentile (@JoeyGentile1992) June 26, 2023

It’s giving Dobby and the Prisoner of Azkaban https://t.co/9Omzqv8hmM — (￣ᯅ￣) ⁷ It’s been ¹⁰ YEARS!!? seeing Yoongi (@youngforevertwt) June 26, 2023

it’s actually giving master has given dobby a sock but ok ! https://t.co/bAo1fyppA0 — cami⁷ head full of intak⁺¹ ★⁵ (@0325piwon) June 26, 2023

It’s harkening back to the early days of the pandemic, when we realized that WFH meant we were free to make pantsless Zoom calls.

its giving nothing but zoom call lets chill out https://t.co/tV2Plv9k0Y — ELI! ⭐︎⁵ 🥢 ⭐︎ JUNGSU DAY! // VOTE SKZ 4 FANNSTAR (@mnsngiez) June 26, 2023

