First Teaser for Scream VI Shows Ghostface Terrorizing the Subways of New York City

It’s the most terrifying time of the year. Well, not really, but this trailer to the upcoming Scream VI will make you think that, especially if you live in New York City. That’s right, Ghostface is back and has left suburbia behind for the bright lights of the Big Apple.

Scream VI follows the four Woodsboro massacre survivors Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad (Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding) as they leave behind their old town and the trauma Ghostface gave them. But Ghostface isn’t a person you easily leave behind.

In the first teaser to the upcoming slasher film, we see the foursome traveling on a crowded subway train. Presumably, it’s Halloween night, as there are plenty of travelers dressed up. From cats, hotdogs, aliens, and knights, no costume seems out of the ordinary, especially for NYC. But lo and behold, we have several Ghostface costumes and one dressed up subway patron can’t keep their eyes off of the Woodsboro crew.

And unfortunately, their hands either, as the train goes dark only to light up again with Ghostface’s hand wrapped around Mindy’s face.

Along with the Woodsboro crew, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving join the cast. And a few Scream alums are returning too, with Hayden Panettiere (Scream 4) back as Kirby Reed and Courteney Cox (Scream franchise) portraying Gale Weathers once again.

Most noticeably missing from the cast is Neve Campbell. The actress known for playing Sidney Prescott in the film franchise stated that she wouldn’t return due to pay disputes not culminating into an offer that reflected what Campbell brought to the franchise.

“As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued,” Campbell stated in an interview with People. “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

And while she’ll be missed this go around, we hope that the studios pay her what she’s worth for a return to future Scream films. In the meantime, we’ll have to see who will survive Ghostface’s next nightmarish onslaught in the city that never sleeps.

Scream VI premiere in theaters on March 10, 2023.