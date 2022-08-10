Neve Campbell Reveals Why She’s Not in Scream 6

In June, Neve Campbell announced that she would not be returning for Scream 6—the first time in the franchise’s 25 year history that she has not portrayed final girl Sidney Prescott. Now, in a recent interview with People, she revealed more details on her decision and how it relates to gender descrimination in Hollywood.

Campbell began by reiterating the pay dispute between her and the producers. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she said.

There will never be another Sidney Prescott. We love you Neve Campbell. Badass behavior, fantastic acting, high kicking Ghostface… truly iconic. You’re the star of this franchise. Always ❤️ #Scream6 #Scream #ScreamMovie #NeveCampbell pic.twitter.com/avmezIkNwU — Casey Moore (@caseyleemoore) August 9, 2022

Then, Campbell spelled out exactly what she saw behind the lackluster offer, inequality. “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued,” Campbell stated. “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

When Campbell first announced that she would not be returning, she kept details sparse, but made it clear that the decision had not come lightly. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Following the announcement, fellow Scream star Jasmin Savoy Brown was quick to offer her support. “I absolutely respect her for that. I think that it’s hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all,” Brown told Variety. “If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more — whether that’s a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank — if she can walk away, I support that.”

Neve Campbell on Scream 6: She says she’d return to the franchise if paid fairly. “I’m not done with this chapter.”#Scream #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/mY2OTt3B0p — TV Tweets (@TVTweets2022) August 9, 2022

While Campbell will not be returning this time around, she has left the door open to return in future installments—provided the producers get their act together. In the meantime, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are all reprising their roles from 2022’s Scream. Franchise regular Courtney Cox will also be returning when Scream 6 hits theaters on March 31, 2023.