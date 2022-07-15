Queer Fear

‘Scream 6’ Casting Updates Create More Excitement for the Campy Horror Film’s Next Installment

By

Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott might not be returning to epic franchise, but Scream 6 moves forward with more casting updates. This time, Spider-Man alum Tony Revolori and Ready or Not scream queen Samara Weaving join the fold. And while exact roles haven’t been announced, bets are already on Samara as the potential next “Ghostface” killer. 

Scream is one of the longest running horror franchises out there and has changed the horror genre for the better. With its campy, meta takes on what makes horror great, the series has become a commercial success and has developed a cult following. Not to mention, it catapulted the careers of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. 

What’s also amazing about the Scream franchise is that it has always been queer coded. Fans of the O.G. Scream will remember the sexual tension that oozed between Billy (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu (Matthew Lillard). But they might not know that the Ulrich and Lillard were based on a real life gay couple Nathan Freudenthal Leopold Jr and Richard Albert Loeb. 

“It’s very sort of homoerotic, in the sense that there were these two guys that killed this other person just to see if they could get away with it,” gay Scream writer Kevin Williamson stated for PrideSource. “If you Google Leopold and Loeb, you will see. And you’ll read about it and you’ll get, OK, that’s Billy and Stu”.

Additionally Campbell and Cox are “final girl” royalty and queer icons. Besides the film being a queer coded camp fest, we can’t forget to mention the addition of queer lead Mindy Meeks-Martin, played by queer actress and singer Jasmin Savoy Brown, in the fifth film.

Along with Brown, Cox, Arquette, Weaving, and Revolori, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere return to the franchise for its sixth installment due to be released on March 31, 2023.

 

Tags: Adam Arquette, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Horror, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barerra, Movie, Neve Campbell, Samara Weaving, Scream, Tony Revolori
Read More
Japanese Law Might Not Recognize Same-Sex Marriage Yet, But Nintendo Japan Does
Play It Forward
Japanese Law Might Not Recognize Same-Sex Marriage Yet, But Nintendo Japan Does
BY Johnny Levanier
Trans Chick-fil-A Employee Sues for Wrongful Termination
Some Transphobia With Your Meal?
Trans Chick-fil-A Employee Sues for Wrongful Termination
BY Johnny Levanier
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Confirms His Character Is Gay and in Love
Coming Out
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Confirms His Character Is Gay and in Love
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]