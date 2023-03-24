Think You Know “Yellowjackets” Star Jasmin Savoy Brown?

Jasmin Savoy Brown is a multi-talented artist known for her work in theater and television. She has gained recognition for her roles in hit shows such as “The Leftovers,” “For the People,” and most recently with “Yellowjackets,” and Scream VI.

Birthday: March 21, 1994

Height: 5′ 9″

Nationality: American

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Jasmin has an impressive acting career

Jasmin began her acting career in 2014 with a guest appearance on the television series “The Leftovers.” She then appeared in small roles on various TV shows such as “Grimm,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” In 2015, Jasmin landed her first recurring role on the HBO series “The Leftovers,” where she played the character of Evie Murphy in four show episodes. Her performance in “The Leftovers” earned her critical acclaim and she starred in several other successful television shows.

She landed the recurring role of Nina on the Judd Apatow Netflix series “Love,” which helped cement her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Jasmin’s career continued to soar when she was cast as “Emilia Bassano” on the TNT drama series “WILL,” which told the story of a young William Shakespeare. She played the character of Emilia throughout the show’s ten-episode run, earning critical acclaim for her work on the series.

She was cast in the ABC drama series “For The People” alongside Britt Robertson, Wesam Keesh, and Ben Rappaport. The show premiered in March of that year and ran for two seasons before being canceled. Despite its relatively short run, “For The People” helped Jasmin gain wider recognition as a talented actor.

Jasmin plays Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream and Scream VI

Mindy Meeks-Martin is a main character in Scream (2022), and its new sequel (2023). She’s one half of the twin duo of Mindy and Chad (played by Mason Gooding) alongside Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox.

A thought-provoking musical career

Besides her acting career, Jasmin is a musician and has released several singles. Her debut single, “Crash,” was released in 2021. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jasmin Savoy Brown talked about her music video for “Orange Wine,” which was directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. She discussed how the video reflects the themes of the song, which is about a date that ended sooner than she wanted, and what might have happened. She also said of the video that, “we chose the colors of the lights … pink/purple and blue — to celebrate our bisexual friends in the queer community.”

She also talked about how she balances her acting career with her music career and how they complement each other. Jasmin and Liv Hewson co-host a podcast called “The Homo Schedule.” The podcast has the two discussing topics with other LGBTQ+ artists. The podcast is Netflix’s first LGBTQ+ podcast and is, “all about queer joy.”

Her music is a definite departure from her mother’s musical influence

Jasmin Savoy Brown has cited several artists as her early musical influences, including Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott. She has also been influenced by musically by her mother. In an interview with Icon vs. Icon she said, “my mom had us listening to a lot of gospel music and Christian rock.”

A meaty role in “Yellowjackets”

In the Showtime series “Yellowjackets.” She plays Taissa Turner, a high school soccer star who becomes one of the survivors of a plane crash, leaving a group of teenage girls stranded in the wilderness for 19 months. Jasmin’s character is one of the most complex and intriguing in the show, as she struggles to maintain her sanity and leadership skills while confronting the harsh realities of survival. In an interview with Elle, Jasmin discusses her approach to the character and the challenges of working on a show that blends elements of horror, drama, and dark comedy.

Jasmin describes Taissa as a “complicated, dynamic, and multi-layered character,” who is “very human and very flawed.” She explains that Taissa is not the typical “strong female character” that is often portrayed in popular media. Rather, she’s a “messy and complicated” individual who is struggling to cope with her circumstances. The role drew Jasmin in because it allowed her to explore the complexities of human nature and challenge herself as an actress.

She also discusses the intense physical and emotional demands of filming the show, which required the cast to perform stunts, endure harsh weather conditions, and portray the psychological trauma of their characters. Despite these challenges, Jasmin says that she found the experience of working on “Yellowjackets” to be rewarding and empowering. She is excited for audiences to see the show and engage with its themes and characters. She also said, “I’m very fortunate to be at a moment in my career right now where all of the characters that I’m playing are queer. And I’m getting to play a lot of queer girls of color.”

Jasmin Identifies as Queer and a Lesbian

Besides her career as an actress and musician, Jasmin is a passionate advocate for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community. Jasmin identifies as queer and a lesbian and has used her platform to speak out on issues such as equality, representation, and acceptance. She has been a featured guest at numerous Pride and LGBTQ+ events and has spoken out about the importance of representation and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

Jasmin Savoy Brown is a talented actor, singer, and activist who has significantly impacted the entertainment industry and beyond. Her dedication to social justice and representation and her impressive body of work makes her a true force to be reckoned with. Artists like Jasmin are important reminders of authentic representation’s power and impact.

