Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Will Have Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

In a little under a month, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is proving to be the singer’s queerest outing yet. In addition to the very queer musical content, Beyoncé is making a point of including gender-neutral bathrooms on as many stops as possible—even in venues that don’t already have them.

The world tour supporting Beyoncé’s seventh studio album kicked off last month in Stockholm, Sweden. From the very beginning, fans were treated to a monumental display of the Progress Pride Flag—in case there’s any ambiguity about the audience for this tour.

BEYONCÉ INCORPORATING THE PROGRESS PRIDE FLAG INTO HER STAGE IS A NEW LEVEL OF MOTHERING WOAH😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dHhOwxLJKW — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

Less monumental but no less impactful—concert-goers quickly noticed changes to the venue’s single-sex restrooms. Beyoncé’s team had taped over the usual gender markers on bathroom doors with their own gender neutral signage.

Beyonce’s team is making all of the bathrooms Gender Neutral on the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hsPPxyHHEK — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) May 10, 2023

As if we needed another reason to fangirl out on the Renaissance tour, this act of solidarity comes at a time when bathrooms have been weaponized against the trans and nonbinary community. While we’ve come to expect a backlash from the right, the Beyhive thoroughly drowned out their complaints online.

Terfs are about to come for Beyonce and learn quite blunty the limits of their influence https://t.co/tHadWS249w — . (@montague90) May 10, 2023

I'm so glad she's being inclusive to all the gender appropriations & the pronouns ♥️ https://t.co/UN17rSht3W — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 10, 2023

everyone mad about this should send me their tickets, im holding a massive bonfire of beyonce merchandise so like, send me any shot u have honestly ill burn it i swear https://t.co/psF8rtRWZW — clem ⚢ no they ☆ comms open 0/5 (@butchjpg) May 10, 2023

Beyonce vs DeSantis is a fight I'm here for.



Florida's new trans bathroom ban would be in effect during Beyonce's August 16th tour stop at Raymond James in Tampa, FL. The stadium is government owned and subject to the trans bathroom ban, HB 1521. https://t.co/hzbysNJfLx — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 10, 2023

This is not the first time that Beyoncé has stood up for trans and nonbinary fans on tour. All the way back in 2016’s Formation tour, she spoke out against an early bathroom bill in North Carolina, directing fans to resources to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Renaissance album is also fully inspired by the queer Black ballroom scene. She dedicated the album to her Uncle Johnny, “the most fabulous gay man,” whom she credits with introducing her to ballroom culture. In making the album, Beyoncé collaborated with Black transgender music producer Honey Dijon and sampled music from drag artist Moi Renee. And the album booklet contains photography referencing Paris is Burning’s Octavia St Laurent and Pepper LaBeija.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” the album’s dedication reads.

The world tour is slated to hit the US in July, where Beyoncé’s gender-neutral bathrooms will be subject to red state bathroom laws. But in a match between Beyoncé and transphobes, we’ll put our odds on Queen Bey.