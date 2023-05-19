Iconic

Ncuti Gatwa Fangirling at Beyoncé’s Show is Wonderfully Wholesome

By

The latest iteration of Doctor Who isn’t even out yet, and timelines already are converging. A viral (and very wholesome) clip is making the rounds online showing Doctor Who and Looking stars together at the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour.

Barely two weeks ago, the BBC announced that Glee and Looking star Jonathan Groff was joining the ever-growing LGBTQ+ cast in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. Now, it looks like he’s already become fast friends with the series’s 15th Time Lord, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa.

On Wednesday, the pair attended Beyoncé’s concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff alongside Looking star Raul Castillo and writer/actor Tanya Saracho. The result for us was an adorable two-minute clip filmed and shared by Saracho.

While waiting for the show to start, Saracho asks Groff whether he is ready to have a religious experience, to which the beaming actor replies, “Yes, very, very ready.” Gatwa, sitting beside him, makes the sign of the cross—as you do, in the presence of our holy mother.

When asked how he managed to get tickets, he points to Gatwa, who shakes his head and laughs. “I didn’t get these tickets but I took one, I took one.” Castillo, sitting beside them, laughs along.

RELATED

New Photos of Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ Show Off His Best Assets

What follows are highlight snippets of the concert, with the group losing their minds at the appearance of Beyoncé, and singing and dancing along throughout the show. The sweet friendship between these stars has now melted hearts across the internet.

Groff will appear in the 14th series of Doctor Who in a “mysterious and exciting guest role.” Last week, a series of teaser photos showed Groff, Gatwa, and Millie Gibson (who is playing the Doctor’s companion) dressed in period clothing. “Dress to impress, and beware the Duchess…” read the mysterious caption on the show’s socials.

Other LGBTQ+ stars that have been cast in the upcoming season and the 60th anniversary special include Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon, Neil Patrick Harris, and trans newcomer Pete MacHale. Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin creator Russell T Davies is helming the series as showrunner.

Doctor Who’s 14th series will air in 2024 on BBC and Disney+.

Tags: Beyonce, Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce show, Dr. Who, Jonathan Groff, Ncuti Gatwa, Renaissance, wholesome, Yasmin Finney
