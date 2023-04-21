New Photos of Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ Show Off His Best Assets

*photo credit: Ncuti Gatwa via Instagram

When it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who, Whovians and Sex Education fans rejoiced. Now, we have photos of the new Doctor and he has a few “assets” that other Doctors didn’t bring to the table.

On Thursday, Gatwa took to Instagram to share new images of his Doctor and Millie Gibson’s Ruby, his Companion, with the caption, “The doctor will see you now.”

Dressed in a blue pinstripe suit from the ‘60s and sporting a small afro, Gatwa served ‘60s Bond as much as he served Doctor Who. But, and we mean “butt”, something else was put on display in his carousel of photos.

In the fifth image of his Instagram post, an office and Gatwa’s wagon are on full display. Arguably, one is more aesthetically pleasing than the other. And the comments under Gatwa’s post fuel that argument.

His fellow Sex Education co-star Asa Butterfield was “Lost for words” and Barbie star Hari Nef said, “ohhhhhhhh my GODDD”. Glee alum Kevin McHale is all of us when he posted, “Goddamnnnnn”. Rising pop star RAYE was blown away by these new images, posting a simple, “Oh wow”. Another IG user said, “I know the TARDIS is bigger on the inside but is it big enough for all that cake!!!”.

Guess we’ll have to find out when Doctor Who returns. But that won’t be long, as Gatwa and Gibson make their debut in the three-episode special premiering in November of this year. Additionally, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will reprise their roles as Doctor and Companion, handing over the torch to Gatwa and Gibson in the process.

Additionally, Neil Patrick Harris, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon will join Gatwa and Gibson on their Doctor and Companion journey. Jink recently shared first-looks photos of their undisclosed enemy of the Doctor. Now, with these photos that Gatwa shared, we have plenty to be excited about. And with Gatwa’s Doctor confirmed as being gay, this season of Doctor Who keeps getting queerer.

Doctor Who premieres on Disney+ and BBC in November.