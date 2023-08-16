Plot Twist?

Did Beyoncé Shoutout Support for Lizzo at a Recent Show?

By

When the allegations against Lizzo first came out, Beyoncé seemed ready to distance herself from her former friend, going as far as to remove Lizzo’s name from a song celebrating Black female artists. Her exact feelings on the allegations remain a mystery, but Queen Bey did make one thing clear this week: she still loves Lizzo.

On Monday, as the Renaissance tour hit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Beyoncé gave the “Rumors” singer a shoutout. A now viral clip of the song “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” shows Bey belting out, “Lizzo, I love you Lizzo.”

Shoutouts are a part of the song, and Beyoncé will usually namedrop fellow Black musicians: “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.” But ever since the lawsuit against Lizzo was filed on August 1, she has kept Lizzo’s name out of the performance.

In the lawsuit’s immediate aftermath, Beyoncé chose instead to drop Erykah Badu’s name four times. This came after Badu commented on a metallic hat Beyoncé was photographed wearing, writing on an Instagram story, “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. My favorite chrome mirror hat.”

RELATED

Keke Palmer and Usher Are Taking Her “Boyfriend” Drama to the Music

After attending the Renaissance tour herself in June, Lizzo shared an emotional reaction to hearing her name called out. “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to ‘Happy Face’ by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies,” she wrote on Instagram. “I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank you Beyoncé.”

But Lizzo’s reputation has come under fire since then. Three former backup dancers have filed a lawsuit against the singer, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley. The plaintiffs have alleged a toxic work environment that involves sexual, religious and racial harassment. One particularly troubling accusation, given Lizzo’s public advocacy for body-positivity, was behind-the-scenes fatphobia.

On August 3, Lizzo responded to the lawsuit on Instagram, characterizing the allegations “false” and as “coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” Beyoncé, meanwhile, has yet to clarify her own stance toward Lizzo following the concert shoutout.

Tags: Beyonce Break My Soul Lizzo Renaissance
Read More in Icons
Reneé Rapp is Officially Dating This Queer Model
Goals
Reneé Rapp is Officially Dating This Queer Model
BY Henry Giardina
Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story
Coming Out
Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story
BY Jude Cramer
After William Friedkin’s Death, Queer Fans Remember the Conflicted Legacy of Cruising
Out of the Celluloid Closet
After William Friedkin’s Death, Queer Fans Remember the Conflicted Legacy of Cruising
BY Henry Giardina
Yasmin Finney Dishes on Elle’s “Powerful” Arc in “Heartstopper” Season 2
Trans Joy
Yasmin Finney Dishes on Elle’s “Powerful” Arc in “Heartstopper” Season 2
BY Johnny Levanier
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade Have Seen Zaya Flourish Since Leaving Florida
A+ Parenting
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade Have Seen Zaya Flourish Since Leaving Florida
BY Johnny Levanier
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
Proud Parent
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
BY Johnny Levanier
The Latest on INTO
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
Fleeing Florida
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
BY Johnny Levanier
Poll After Poll Shows Transphobic Panic is More About Cis Male Fragility than Women’s Rights
TERF Trouble
Poll After Poll Shows Transphobic Panic is More About Cis Male Fragility than Women’s Rights
BY Johnny Levanier
The ‘House of Villains’ Cast Is Iconic, But There’s One Glaring Omission…
Bye, Pumpkin!
The ‘House of Villains’ Cast Is Iconic, But There’s One Glaring Omission…
BY Jude Cramer
Zara Larsson Isn’t Laughing at TikTok Homophobia
TikTok Tiff
Zara Larsson Isn’t Laughing at TikTok Homophobia
BY Carson Mlnarik
5 Times Victoria Monét Gagged Us in the “On My Mama” Music Video
A Bop
5 Times Victoria Monét Gagged Us in the “On My Mama” Music Video
BY Joshua S. Mackey
<i>Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical</i> Brings Broadway to Video Games
Make It a Musical!
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Brings Broadway to Video Games
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX