What’s the latest with Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus rose to fame as the star of Disney’s hit show “Hannah Montana.” But since then, she has matured and established herself as a musician in her own right, with a career spanning multiple successful albums and singles.

Here’s a closer look at Miley and some interesting things about this actress, singer, and songwriter’s rise to stardom.

Miley Cyrus at a Glance

Here are a handful of quick stats about Miley Ray Cyrus:

Birthday: November 23, 1992

Height: 5’5″

Nationality: American

Current City: Malibu, California

Miley was born Destiny Hope Cyrus

In 2008, Miley legally changed her name from Destiny Hope Cyrus to Miley Ray Cyrus. “Miley” comes from “Smiley,” a shortened version of a childhood nickname her parents gave her as a baby because she was always smiling. “Ray” is an homage to her Democratic politician grandfather from Kentucky, Ronald Ray Cyrus.

From Tennessee to Montana (sort of)

Miley was born in Nashville, Tennessee, to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish. She grew up around music and auditioned for roles at a young age. In 2006, she landed the lead role in Disney’s hit show Hannah Montana, which catapulted her to fame. The show was a massive success, and Miley became a household name almost overnight.

Miley Cyrus has released seven studio albums and twenty-six singles

Her first album, Meet Miley, was released in 2007 and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. She followed that up with a string of successful albums, including Breakout (2008), Can’t Be Tamed (2010), Bangerz (2013), and Younger Now (2017). Her most successful single to date is “Party in the U.S.A.,” which has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Her work as a singer, songwriter, and actor won her almost 100 awards with an additional almost 300 award nominations also under her belt.

She just released Endless Summer Vacation

Miley’s latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, was highly anticipated by fans and the music industry. The album delivers on its promise to depart from her earlier work with a more intimate and reflective sound. The album’s lead single, “Flowers,” has already garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, breaking Spotify streaming records.

The song is a soulful ballad that showcases Miley’s raw and dynamic vocal range. The lyrics speak of the beauty and fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Miley has described the song as one of her most personal and vulnerable to date, reflecting her growth as an artist and person.

Miley has stated that the album reflects her journey and the experiences that have shaped her. She has been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction and how these challenges have influenced her music and outlook on life. She has also spoken about the importance of using her platform to raise awareness about social issues and promote positive change.

Her second single from the album, “River,” is a song about a gay dance party.

Miley’s godmother is Dolly Parton

That’s right, the country music icon, Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother – a result of the fact that Dolly and Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, have been friends since the 90s.

Miley and Dolly recently even rang in the new year together with a series of duets:

Miley Cyrus is pansexual and genderfluid

Miley has been out as pansexual to her mother since 2014, and came out as genderfluid in 2015. However, Miley’s discussions about her sexuality have not been without controversy.

In a 2019 interview with People, she faced criticism for comments about her identity, with some accusing her of being insensitive and exclusionary. In the interview, she stated that she was in a “hetero relationship,” which led to some pushback from members of the LGBTQ+ community who felt that her statement perpetuated the notion that same-sex relationships were somehow less valid.

More recently, in a 2021 Sirius XM Barstool Radio interview, Miley sparked further controversy when she made comments that were seen as transphobic by some members of the LGBTQ+ community. During the interview, she talked about her views on different body parts. Her comments were criticized for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about trans people and reinforcing a binary view of gender.

Despite the controversy surrounding some of her comments, Miley has remained a prominent and influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community. Her advocacy and philanthropic work have positively impacted countless young people, and her music continues to inspire and empower fans worldwide.

Miley Cyrus’s Impact on the LGBTQ+ Community

In 2014, Miley founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to help homeless youth and LGBTQ+ youth. The organization provides support and resources to vulnerable young people and advocates for equality and social justice. The singer has also used her music to address issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, with songs “My Heart Beats for Love” and “Inspired” serving as anthems of love and acceptance.

She also actively supports many other causes including Make-A-Wish, the Black Lives Matter movement, and has even partnered with the NOH8 Campaign.

I loved when Miley participated in the NOH8 campaign. We all need to remember to NOT discriminate & #AllLoveIsEqual pic.twitter.com/NlQShOSUw8 — Miley Cyrus News (@TheMileyCyrus) May 26, 2015

Miley has over a dozen petsMiley is also a passionate animal lover and has several pets, including eight dogs, three cats, two horses, and a pig. She has spoken about animal rights’ importance and advocated for animal welfare and adoption. When she turned 20, PETA even saved a pig named Nora in Miley’s honor.

The bottom line

Miley is a multi-talented LGBTQ+ artist and a passionate advocate for social justice and equality. Her music and philanthropic work have inspired millions of fans worldwide, and she continues to use her platform to raise awareness about important issues.

With her latest album, Miley showcases her growth as an artist and her continued commitment to authenticity and self-expression.

