Miley Cyrus Reminds Us That She Can Buy Her Own ‘Flowers’ in New Song

The wait is over! It’s a new year and a new Miley is here to give 2023 new music. The 30 year old entertainer released her latest pop piece called “Flowers” yesterday.

I can love me better than you can… FLOWERS SINGLE + VIDEO OUT NOW. https://t.co/qAoGhMS4FY pic.twitter.com/pznpA46abq — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 13, 2023

Harkening back to her “Malibu” days with a bit of 70s influence, Cyrus trademark husky vocals are center stage in this laidback ode to independence and self-love. I mean, the lyrics speak for themselves:

I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can

The music video for “Flowers” shows Cyrus walking into her home dressed in a metallic gold gown, then working out in lingerie, to finally dancing in the dark in a black suit, as she lip syncs to her song. Cyrus is the only person who appears in the music video, symbolic of her having all that she needs within herself.

“Flowers” serves as the first single to her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation. The song was released at midnight on January 12 going into January 13. Coincidentally, that’s her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. The Australian actor and the multi-hyphenate entertainer had an on-and-off relationship for 10 years. The two were married in 2018 and then divorced in 2020.

From dating after starring in The Last Song to losing their home in Malibu to the Woosley fires to navigating internal relationship conflict, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship was highly publicized.

But in classic Cyrus fashion, she’s taking back the narrative and leaning into herself and the internet is loving it.

Pansexual icon 💗💗 — Zachary Zane (@ZacharyZane_) January 13, 2023

Check out the music video for “Flowers” below:

Cyrus’ next album Endless Summer Vacation releases on March 10, 2023.