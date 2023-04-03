The 2nd Annual #GLAADHonors Was Definitely Something to Be Glad About

Last Thursday night was one to remember, as Hollywood’s Black queer and trans talent showed up and showed out at the second annual #GLAADHonors. The star-studded affair was designed to celebrate Black LGBTQ+ talent in media and entertainment. The event preceded GLAAD’s Media Awards taking place in Los Angeles on the same day.

Hosted by GLAAD’s Communities of Color and Media Director DaShawn Usher, Associate Director Julian Walker, and Junior Associate Kayla Thompson, a variety of guests came together in community to enjoy cocktails, conversations, light bites, and music by DJ DarJar. The first #GLAADHonors were created last year to honor author, activist, and writer George M. Johnson in Los Angeles and actor and singer Dyllón Burnside in New York. Now, the event has evolved into a larger celebration of Black LGBTQ+ GLAAD Media Awards nominees and their contributions to the Black queer and trans community.

Speaking of guests, plenty of high-profile ones were present at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, CA. Those present included TV personality TS Madison, actors Nicco Annan, Jerrie Johnson, New York Times best-selling author George M. Johnson, rapper Kidd Kenn, actors Brandon Black, Bernard David Jones, Philemon Chambers, James Bland, Elijah Boothe, Devere Rogers, Alexandra Grey, media personality Terrell Grice, artist/creative director Victor Jackson, TV writer Mike Guayo, models and actors Isis King, Laith Ashley, music artists Durand Bernarr and JeRonelle, directors Elegance Bratton, Patrik-Ian Polk, Anthony M. Hemingway, and many more.

Additionally, Usher announced the first ever #BlackQueerCreativeSummit at the event. GLAAD’s Communities of Color and Media department will continue elevating the voices of Black queer talent through this unique program. Launching in Los Angeles on September 14, 2023, this three-day summit will host Black queer and trans creators as they engage in workshops, networking, and opportunities with industry insiders to hone their craft and enhance their personal and professional development.

Check out photos from Thursday’s red carpet below:

*photo credit: Davide Laffe

TS Madison, TV personality & actress Nneka Onuorah, director Tian Richards, actor Elegance Bratton, filmmaker Dewayne Perkins, comedian, actor, writer Rasheed Newson, author, producer, TV writer GLAAD’s Communities of Color and Media Director DaShawn Usher and Associate Director Julian Walker Alexandra Grey, actor and singer Isis King, actor and model Alexander King, director Durand Bernarr, singer-songwriter George M. Johnson, writer, activist, author