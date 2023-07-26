11 Queer Celebrities Who Could’ve Played Ken in ‘Barbie’

Barbie is a box office hit and now the world’s most famous doll can now add movie star to her resume. The Greta Gerwig-directed film features Barbies and Kens, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hair Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Alexandra Shipp. Interestingly enough, a few queer stars, like Dan Levy, Ben Platt, and Bowen Yang, almost added Barbie to theirs, as they all could’ve been in Gerwig’s hit movie. And while we wish these talented individuals could have brought their “Kenergy” to the silver screen, here are some other talented queer actors we would’ve loved to have seen as Ken.