Florence Pugh and Austin Butler Join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Trailer for ‘Dune: Part Two’

Things are about to heat up, as Dune: Part Two brings audiences back to Arrakis and this time, war is on the horizon.

The Timothée Chalamet led, sci-fi adventure returns to finish what its predecessor started. Paul Atreides (Chalamet) seeks revenge against the conspirators who decimated his family. Along the way, he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, but must make a choice between love and the terrible fate of the universe that only he can foresee.

The trailer highlights Paul’s debacle as he shares intimate moments with Chani in one scene and prepares for war in the next. We also get a first look at Oscar nominees Austin Butler and Florence Pugh as Feyd Rautha and Princess Irulan Corrino respectively. Pugh’s Princess Irulan questions Paul’s death, while bald Bulter’s Feyd Rautha is a far cry from his role as Elvis – a character that Villeneuve described as “Machiavellian” and “much more cruel in an interview for Variety.

While the first Dune movie was more “contemplative”, as the film’s director Denis Villeneuve said at CinemaCon, the second film will bring more action.

“Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations,” said Villeneuve. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

While everything may be new for Dune: Part Two, some things will remain the same, like Chalamet and Zendaya’s return to the franchise. Additionally, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson return to the Legendary Entertainment film. Whereas newcomers to the Dune franchise include Butler, Pugh, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

The upcoming film will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on November 3.