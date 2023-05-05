Keke Palmer Announces New Film and Album Both Titled ‘Big Boss’

There’s really nothing that Keke Palmer can’t do. From acting, hosting, and running her production company KeyTV, the multi-hyphenate creative just announced new projects that will show that she truly is the “Big Boss”.

Palmer took to social media to announce her new film and second album, both titled Big Boss, would drop on May 12. In a post on Instagram, Palmer shared an image of a piece of notebook paper with a tracklist from her upcoming album. The post’s caption reads, “BIG BOSS TRACKLIST REVEAL! 🚨 My new film and album #BigBoss is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it! Thank you for joining me on this journey.”

The project was originally announced back in March, paired with two Instagram posts that highlighted footage from the project and confirmed that the project would drop the same month. One post that she shared two months ago was captioned, “‘BIG BOSS’. A musical narrative that chronicles my experience in the music industry. I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film and hear the album. Coming this month.”

In a second post from March, Palmer reflected on the process it took to make her upcoming project. The post’s caption reads, “To get things done the way YOU want them, you have to invest. Not only your money but your time blood sweat and tears, without certainty that it will come back to you. I have done this time and time again but not always with confidence and not always with pride. Everything won’t be perfect the first time but you learn each time you follow through with your desire to create something and share it with the world. Before you know it you will make masterpieces like nobody else.”

Big Boss was slated to be released exclusively via Amazon, the same platform that releases her podcast Baby, This Is KeKe Palmer. However, a lull ensued and the project never went quiet, until now.

To say that Palmer has been busy is an understatement. The Emmy award-winning actress is an accomplished host, producer, and singer known for always having a new gig.

She recently turned heads in a starring role, alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, in Jordan Peele’s Nope in 2022. That same year she starred in the movies Alice with rapper Common and Lightyear with actors Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, and Taika Waititi. Palmer also announced the creation of her new digital production company KeyTV in 2022, highlighting the work of independent creators. Not to mention, she offered voice talent to The Proud Family reboot and Netflix’s Human Resources, and then hosted Saturday Night Live, during which she announced her pregnancy.

After turning heads at the Met Gala and accepting awards for her LGBTQ+ activism, the new mom and talented creative is set on showing the world what it takes to be a big boss.