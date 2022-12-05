Palmer Pregnancy

The Internet Is Living for Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy Announcement

Keke Palmer is the queen of manifesting opportunity. Now, the millennial diva is adding another role to her portfolio – mother. That’s right, Palmer is pregnant with her first child and she revealed the amazing news during her first time hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). 

The night was set for Palmer to host the longstanding sketch and variety show, with R&B superstar SZA expected to perform twice that night. 

And when Palmer took to the studio stage, she used her opening monologue to reveal that under a brown suit jacket was her baby bump.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, there’s some rumors going around,” Palmer stated in her monologue. “People have been in comments saying ‘Keke’s pregnant. Keke’s having a baby. And I want to set the record straight, I am.'”

Immediately, the studio was filled with a round of applause.

Palmer couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear, beaming with joy. 

“I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer added.

2022 has been nothing but good to Ms. Palmer. From starring in one of this year’s biggest science-fiction blockbusters, Nope, to judging on HBO’s Legendary, to launching her own production company KeyTV, she has plenty to celebrate. And now she and her partner, Darius Jackson, have something else to celebrate.

Palmer also navigates complications with polycystic ovary syndrome. She shared her struggle with PCOS in December 2020 with host Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show. This illness creates complications with fertility, therefore there’s even more to celebrate being that Palmer is expecting her first child. 

But the happy couple aren’t the only ones overjoyed about this pregnancy announcement. The internet was sent into a joyous frenzy over the SNL baby bump reveal.

Baby, this is Keke Palmer and she’s your mother. 

