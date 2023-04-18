Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Tory Lanez Shooting and Assault Trial

In a new interview as the May cover star for Elle, hip hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is taking back her narrative. The Houston, Texas, native penned an essay for Elle Magazine detailing the aftermath of her attack from Lanez, the media and societal backlash that ensued, as well as the ensuing court case that proved Lanez guilty.

Since that verdict in December 2023, Megan has remained silent on social media. But in recent weeks, she has begun to show signs that she’s coming back into the public eye. She appeared at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, headlined The AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, and has scheduled Pride performances for June. However, she says, the road to her return was a long and arduous one.

“The truth is that I started falling into a depression,” stated Megan in her essay for Elle. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

After leaving a party in July 2020, an altercation ensued between Megan, her former friend Kelsey Harris, and Lanez. The Toronto-based rapper fired an unregistered semi-automatic firearm at Megan’s feet, where she sustained considerable damage to both feet. Consequently, Lanez was convicted in December 2023, in a highly publicized case, for assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

But prior to this taking place, online vitriol and misogynoir were thrown at Megan incessantly, doubting her claims that she was shot by Lanez. Additionally, naysayers stated that she lied about how the attack occurred, implying that she provoked Lanez verbally and physically, and advocated for Lanez innocence – all of which Lanez leveraged against Pete online.

“For years, my attacker laughed and joked about my trauma. For years, my attacker peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power,” stated Megan. “Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle.”

Lanes shooting Megan and the subsequent trial put a magnifying glass on the ill treatment of Black women and how misogynoir impacts Black women every day. The Grammy Award-winning rapper fought against every claim and had vocal supporters, including her substantial queer fanbase, advocating for her. In the end, Megan won her case and Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison and potential deportation to Canada.

“For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid. You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma,” said Megan.

Now, Megan says the focus is on herself, her music, and the next chapter of life.

“You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story. Just because you are in a bad situation doesn’t mean you are a bad person,” said Megan. “Our value doesn’t come from the opinions of other people. As long as you stand your ground and live in your truth, nobody can take your power.”