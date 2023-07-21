New Ethel Cain, Tinashe, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to INTO’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

This week sees the return of a well-recognized under-appreciated diva, a lineup of killer remixes, former fan favorite tracks finally being officially released and more.

“Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters)” by Ethel Cain

Originally uploaded to Soundcloud last November, Ethel Cain’s “Famous Last Words” piece finds new life with a haunting self-directed video. The song was first posted a day after the release of Luca Guadagnino’s 2022 film Bones and All to which the song is dedicated. The singer specifically dedicated the song to the film’s two romantic leads, stating, “This one’s for Lee and Maren.” The resulting ode is an evocative and natural fit considering the conceptual “Americanniballism” storyline of Cain’s acclaimed debut album Preacher’s Daughter.

“Talk To Me Nice” by Tinashe

To quote a viral gay sentiment, “Secure your wig, sis: Tinashe is coming.” The ever-anticipated pop-r&b queen has been keeping up a steady stream of fun features since her last one-off single “Naturally”, including collabs with Calvin Harris and Normani, Shygirl, and Snakehips. Thankfully, she kept the best of her upcoming BB/ANG3L sound all to herself. From the first pulses of this soft synth groove, “Talk To Me Nice” holds on and doesn’t let go.

“Do Your Worst” by Vagabon

Vagabon continues to talk her sh*t on the third single of the Sorry I Haven’t Called era. With floating vocals and snapping, rapid percussion, “Do Your Worst” is at once a challenge and a dismissal. From the subject’s lack of communication to their low vibrational behavior, it’s all gotta go. Vagabon isn’t afraid of them doing their worst anymore; it’s exactly what she expects.

“We Can Be Anything” by Baby Queen

Baby Queen picks right back up where the sapphic fantasy of “Dream Girl” left off with “We Can Be Anything”, a glowing bit of danceable idealism. Between the trippy visuals and the lines of affirmation, this second single from her upcoming debut LP is a feelgood ride. It’s also nice to see her still in her Heartstopper bag, with the show’s official channels premiering the track alongside her. It’s what she deserves!

“Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

Though it’s currently caught in the whirling tides of its huge TikTok audience’s reception, Big Thief’s official “Vampire Empire” recording was worth the time taken. This track on ever-shifting boundaries and manipulation shows off the band’s levels, with frontwoman Adrienne Lenker’s vocals rising into a near-scream of white-knuckled frustration in the contradiction-littered bridge. The relatable queer desperation in “I wanted to be your woman/ I wanted to be your man/ I wanted to be the one that you could understand” makes for the kind of song one can scream on the interstate with the windows down for years to come.

“Bad Man” by FIGHTMASTER

Nonbinary Grey’s Anatomy star E.R. Fightmaster might have made history over in Shondaland, but an entirely different level of passion is apparent in their new musical endeavor, FIGHTMASTER. They’ve carried over traces of the surf rock influence from their garage band duo Twin with Mike Aviles, but their solo debut has a layer of trans grit to it that kicks things up a notch. “‘Bad Man’ tackles what it means to be transmasculine in a culture dominated by the fragile cis male ego,” the singer shares. “It’s a pied piper message to women and femmes who enjoy masculinity but don’t want to deal with the toxicity.”

I like u (Remixes) by Tove Lo

We don’t often include remixes as new releases, but Tove Lo’s new EP of takes on her recent single “I like u” is stacked. With entries from ELIO, Dorian Electra, and the Spice Girls’ own Mel C, this one-off post-Dirt Femme track has gotten more injections of sonic star power than some folks’ discographies. The song was already incredibly fun, but Tove Lo deciding to give this one single its own mini Dawn of Chromatica treatment edges it closer to legendary territory.

“MAD” by CHIKA

Chika’s “Demigod” story gained a new chapter this week with “MAD”, a fiery look at her public struggles and the expectations to keep quiet about them. The line “I ask for a box and a rope and I hear an applause as I cough and I choke” hits especially hard for fans of the rapper who’ve watched as rabid stans have done everything in their power to push her to the edge. Lyrics like “If I don’t hide it, I seem dramatic/ From crying to smiling, that shit is magic/ Someone give me an Oscar for illest actress/ I’ll be a symbol for hidden sadness” say it all.

“the way things go” by beabadoobee

Softsung Gen Z it-girl beabadoobee has returned from her supporting Eras Tour stint with a twirling song on love, loss, and living through it. Donning a black ballet outfit and sipping champagne, beabadoobee delivers unbother lines like “I guess I’m just the bigger guy/ And there’s too much on my mind that I don’t even want to try”. This is no “missing her ex” anthem — “the way things go” is decidedly more thriving than surviving.

“addicted to sad” by Vardaan Arora

If y’all love bopping along to catchy songs with wildly melancholy lyrics, you’re set for the weekend with this new Vardaan Arora offering. The “Think I forgot how to be happy” sentiment that’s got Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” ruling sadgirl playlists right now is in full force on “addicted to sad”, except the latter gives you an electric beat to cry along to. May we all have access to exciting Saturday night plans and very necessary Sunday morning therapy sessions.

“Puppy” by Birthh

This vibing meditation on puppy love captures that carried away feeling that the hopeless romantics among us are way, way too familiar with. Even the different iterations the song went through capture that crush rush experience; “At first it was a sweet ballad — I wrote it when we were 1,200 miles apart — then, after we reunited, I felt the need to make music she would want to dance to,” Birthh shares. With “Puppy”, the singer says they most hope to capture “the heat, the passion, the shimmering, iridescent, purple energy I feel around them.” Mission accomplished.

“Not A Soul Can Clock (MBH Is Back)” by Monica Beverly Hillz

Closing out this week’s mixtape is a track that’s captivating LGBTQs the world over with its delicate mix of “she’s everything” and “go girl, give us nothing!” panache. Something about the plainly repeated mantra of “Not a soul can clock” is intoxicating (especially for absolutely clockable folks like yours truly). Monica Beverly Hillz is a rare beauty that RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers have been eager to see back for years, and if a little memeification is what it takes to get this gorgeous doll some extra coins, let’s go. If you see us shopping the official “Not A Soul Can Clock” collection at DragQueenMerch.com, do NOT prosecute us.

